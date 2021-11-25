Logistics Outsourcing Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

250 Pages Communication Repeater Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. Fact.MR conducted a thorough analysis of the global communication repeater market with the assistance of his specialized team in the ICT sector. It is been stated that the global communication repeater market is presumed to witness a flourishing growth rate of nearly 14.0% CAGR over the assessment period (2021-2031).The surging telecommunication industry across the globe is an evident sign for the global market and likely to emphasize on-demand over the next decade. Further heightening investment in smart cities and installation of NGN (Next Generation Networks) is presumed to supplement the growth curve of the market.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO