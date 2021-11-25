Laser Measurement Sensors Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

According to Reports and Data, the bone conduction headphones market was valued at USD 224.3 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach up to USD 985.3 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.4%. This report covers the genre of science and technology with specific focus on Bone Conduction Headphones. Bone conduction is a procedure which carries sound to the inner ear through the bone of the skull. Bone conduction headphones work on the mechanism of carrying vibration. The headphones hear the sound and decode the soundwaves. Then it converts the soundwaves into vibrations that bypass the eardrums. The sound reaches the ears as vibrations through bones. This is especially useful because the headphones allow people to listen to the exterior noises along with the music.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO