Beach-themed mural brightens Cape High hallway

By Ellen Driscoll
Cape Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into the new school year, Cape High art teacher Ragan Callahan knew her students were carrying a lot of emotional trauma after living through 18 months of the pandemic. Many students had not physically attended school since March 2020, and most sophomores in her advanced painting and drawing class hadn’t...

themontynews

Celebrating Diversity with a Mural

Jennifer O’Connor recently completed a colorful mural in the lobby at Village Elementary School that illustrates the growing diversity in Montgomery Township. Mostly, O’Connor emphasized, “I just wanted everyone to be able to connect with it, and to see themselves in it.” She has taught art in the Montgomery School district for 25 years. O’Connor grew up in Hillsborough, attended and graduated from East Carolina University in North Carolina with a degree in art education, and found herself back in New Jersey, teaching in the school district next door to her hometown.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jungle-themed mural at Cooper-Siegel dedicated to late volunteer

Patrons of the children’s story room at the Cooper-Siegel Community Library in Fox Chapel will be greeted by new friends. A brightly colored jungle-themed mural has transformed the walls with paintings of an elephant spraying water onto an umbrella-wielding monkey, sleepy lions resting on cupboards and ostriches batting long eyelashes at guests.
VISUAL ART
Cape Gazette

Peninsula Gallery featuring art of Nancy Richards West

The Peninsula Gallery puts the spotlight on the works of Nancy Richards West for the month of December. West has been painting professionally since 1971 but has had a passion for art since she could hold a crayon. She studied art at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., where she graduated with high honors for her thesis work in portraiture. As an adult, she continued her studies at Barnstone Studios under the incomparable Myron Barnstone. Under Barnstone’s watchful eye, she studied classical drawing principles and advanced color theory. Both have added strength and surety to her work.
VISUAL ART
advocatemag.com

PHOTOS: South Oak Cliff High School’s ‘Still We Rise’ mural ribbon cutting

South Oak Cliff High School celebrated the completion of a mural with the school’s motto, “Still We Rise,” recently. The mural was designed and painted by students, with the help of artist Michael McPheeters. The artwork depicts student-lead walkouts and protests demanding better conditions in 2015, which lead to a $52-million renovation of the school, which was completed last year. It also honors the traditions of athletic, artistic and academic excellence that have come from the school.
HIGH SCHOOL
kynt1450.com

Tabor Reveals Community Mural

There is a new masterpiece in Tabor. Tabor is on the cusp of celebrating 150 years of incorporation next year, but the town is already displaying a visual representation of the city’s heritage in the form of a mural on the north exterior wall of the Tabor Public Library building.
TABOR, SD
Cape Gazette

Siobhan Duggan art exhibition to open with reception Dec. 3

The Delaware Division of the Arts Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington will present artist Siobhan Duggan’s exhibition, Fleeting, from Friday, Dec. 3 to Friday, Jan. 7. Duggan was named a 2021 Emerging Artist Fellow in the category of Works on Paper by the Delaware Division of the Arts. The artist will...
WILMINGTON, DE
murfreesborovoice.com

Mural is Staying

Murfreesboro BBQ restaurant keeping mural after being told it didn't fit 'color code'. A Murfreesboro barbecue restaurant owner gets to keep his mural after it was ordered to come down by the City. Ray Clark, owner of FatGuy Barbecue, loves doing business in Murfreesboro.. The art work enhances what the City of Murfreesboro is all about. The mural is lovely, gets people talking, and is pure art, so why would the City want it to come down. Sounds like the City does don’t have their focus on what is truly important.
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Daily Citizen

Downtown mural nears completion

Motorists and pedestrians passing by the Oakwood Cafe on Pentz Street will notice a massive mural taking shape on the restaurant's wall, a project scheduled to be completed by Thanksgiving. Artist Mayelli Meza was told the mural ought to represent Dalton, diversity, "who we are, where we came from and...
DALTON, GA
Oxford Leader

Mural depicts restaurant founder

A dapper gentleman in an old-fashion suit holds up a fish on the corner of M-24 and Burdick St. at the center of Oxford. The man is Lyle “Red” Knapp himself – the founder of the original Red Knapp’s Dairy Bar in Rochester. A new mural of the restaurateur is...
RESTAURANTS
Cape Gazette

Historic Rosedale Beach program set Dec. 4

Rehoboth Beach Historical Society will present a program on Rosedale Beach by historian Tamara Burks at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Rehoboth Beach Museum. Rosedale Beach was a resort and hotel which was in operation from the early 1900s to the 1970s near Millsboro. Owned and operated by...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Progress

A climate justice mural is unveiled

A climate justice mural, created by area youth and local artist James “Jae” Johnson, is finally installed and on display Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at American Red Cross on Rose Hill Drive in Charlottesville, Va. The mural was a collaboration between local nonprofits Community Climate Collaborative (C3), the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, the Charlottesville Mural Project, the Uhuru Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia and UVA’s Equity Center.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Marshall Independent

Brightening up the holidays

MARSHALL — It takes a lot of teamwork to make the holiday season bright — or at least it does for Light Up the Night. Community groups have been working to prepare Independence Park in Marshall to become a winter wonderland, putting up strings of lights and decorations. “Close to...
MARSHALL, MN
Apartment Therapy

A Colorful UK Home Wows With Vibrant Rooms, Including the Hallway

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Type of Home: Three-story town house within a larger building. Amy Exton creates truly spectacular spaces. The interior and set designer uses vibrant color, energetic patterns, and vintage furniture and accessories to craft rooms that look incredible in person and on screen. She lives in one of those spaces, also known as the Margate Location House. “The house is part of a bigger building, which used to be a tuberculosis hospital at the turn of the 20th century, so it has lots of history and character, which is what I fell in love with when I bought it,” Amy writes about the home she shares with her dog, Presley, and which she also rents out for photoshoots. “It’s a great space with high ceilings, and sits over three stories so it feels really spacious.” Along with two other designers, Amy created the interior design studio Studio Margate to continue designing incredibly colorful interiors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
northcountyoutlook.com

Community Lights brighten Marysville

Marysville residents will have a chance to see which home or business has the most holiday spirit. Merrysville Community Lights begins Saturday, Dec. 4, and continues through the end of the year. Businesses, residents, and community organizations are encouraged to decorate their home or business and register with the city. Entrees will be placed on an interactive map for people to explore and enjoy.
MARYSVILLE, WA
Char-Koosta News

Flathead Nation chiefs mural honored at Ronan High School

RONAN — RHS honored Cameron Decker’s new mural Friday, a mural of three chiefs that will greet everyone who enters the school. It’s an opportunity to recognize the beautiful artwork. Decker received praise for his work they said represented and honored the tribes. RHS created an opportunity for students, RHS...
RONAN, MT

