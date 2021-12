Today has been gorgeous! Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as last night. Lows will be in the low 40s by Wednesday morning. Today marks the final day of the 2021 Hurricane Season. It was our sixth consecutive above-average hurricane season. With 21 named storms, seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes. It is the second year in a row the list of named has been exhausted. Wednesday starts the month of December, and it is going to be quite warm with highs near 70 in the afternoon. We expect plenty of sunshine through Friday with warm temperatures in the mid 70s.

