ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors Rule Out Khem Birch, OG Anunoby Remains Questionable

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WHSF_0d6wRAgO00

Khem Birch's knee swelling just won't go away.

The Toronto Raptors have already ruled out their 29-year-old center for Friday night's game against the Indiana Pacers. It'll be the second straight game and fifth game Birch has missed this season with the knee injury.

"Just a little swelling again," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday. "There seems to be nothing really wrong with it other than it's not handling some wear and tear, I guess, a little bit and it's going up and down a little bit in the last couple weeks."

Toronto has also tabbed OG Anunoby as questionable for Friday. He's been working his way back from a hip pointer injury he suffered in practice earlier in the month.

The Raptors will tip-off against the Pacers at 8 p.m. ET before returning home Sunday night to take on the Boston Celtics.

Comments / 0

Related
AllRaptors

Raptors Expect to be Without Khem Birch For Back-to-Back

The Toronto Raptors just can't catch a break. With Pascal Siakam finally back and healthy after offseason shoulder surgery, the Raptors are now expecting to be without Khem Birch for the next few days. The 29-year-old center missed Sunday's game with a knee injury and won't play in either of Toronto's next two game, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday.
NBA
AllRaptors

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Wizards

The Toronto Raptors (5-3) are getting set for a 7 p.m. ET rematch against the Washington Wizards (5-2) on Wednesday night. Precious Achiuwa's continued struggles over the past two games should certainly force Toronto to make a starting lineup swap and substitute Khem Birch into the starting center spot. Birch has been steadier than Achiuwa so far and while he won't make some of the flashy plays of his younger counterpart, Birch also won't make as many mistakes.
NBA
AllRaptors

New Contracts Have Allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to Thrive This Season

There’s an adage in sports about players in contract years. When things are going well it’s because a player is working hard and trying to get paid. Conversely, when things aren’t going well, they’re pressing and trying to do much to earn the big bucks. The same idea holds true after a contract year when so and so isn’t playing well because he got paid and doesn’t care anymore.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Nick Nurse
AllRaptors

Raptors Clear Pascal Siakam to Return for Sunday

It's officially go-time for Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors. The 27-year-old received the all-cleared sign from his doctors down in Los Angeles and will be available to play Sunday afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Saturday. "I think everything's good. Everything's good," Siakam said "I...
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Getting Burned by Defense's Hyper Aggressiveness

Two weeks ago, the Toronto Raptors were riding high, defying expectations, and sitting pretty at 6-3 with the league’s sixth-ranked defense. It was the kind of start to the season to get excited about. Sure, the offense still had a lot of work to do, but that was expected. The defense, however, looked like the real deal.
NBA
AllRaptors

Pascal Siakam is Back: What Does it Mean for Everyone Else?

The goal coming into the season for the Toronto Raptors was to tread water for the first month of the season until they could get healthy. It was always going to be a daunting task and part of the reason people were so down on the team coming into the year. How would this team that lacks so much offensive firepower get by without its best player Pascal Siakam? In a league that’s so star-oriented, that’s no easy task.
NBA
AllRaptors

Watch: Nick Nurse Discusses Struggling Precious Achiuwa

Right now, less is more for Precious Achiuwa. After flashing everything the Toronto Raptors were looking for from their atypical center spot in the preseason, Achiuwa has come back down to earth in the regular season and hasn't quite adapted to tougher defenses. He's shooting just 45% in the restricted area, the worst of any player in the league attempting at least five shots in at the rim per game. Far too many of those shots have been ill-advised layups or jumpers against opposing centers with two or three inches on the 6-foot-9 Achiuwa.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#The Indiana Pacers#The Boston Celtics
AllRaptors

Raptors Not Taking Winning for Granted

The Toronto Raptors aren't taking anything for granted this season. After the disaster that was the 2020-21 season down in Tampa, the Raptors have learned to cherish these wins. It's part of the journey this group is on as one of the youngest, least experienced, and strangest rosters in the NBA. It's a group that after a rough 1-3 start which had some people — myself included — wondering if another tanking season was on the horizon, has now bounced back to win five straight.
NBA
AllRaptors

Chris Boucher Begins to Find His Groove Amid Tumultuous Contract Year

You can't fault Chris Boucher for saying he's not thinking about his contract situation. When I asked him about it Saturday night he said the obvious thing: No, it's not on his mind. Was he lying? That would imply intent. But what was Boucher supposed to say? "Yes, Aaron, I've been playing badly because I can't stop thinking about my contract." Of course not.
NBA
AllRaptors

Report: OG Anunoby Could Be Out For 'A While'

The Toronto Raptors got hit with a little friendly fire earlier this week and now could be without OG Anunoby for "a while," Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters in Utah. The 24-year-old forward suffered a hip pointer injury in practice earlier this week, Nurse told reporters. He had been...
NBA
AllRaptors

Nick Nurse Sheds Light on Goran Dragic's Situation

We'll start with this: Goran Dragic isn't bad. That much was evident on Saturday night in the 35-year-old's first game for the Toronto Raptors in nearly three weeks. He stepped in for an ailing Fred VanVleet and looked, well, adequate. That's probably the best way to put it and also why he hadn't played in the prior nine games and why he didn't play in Monday night's game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllRaptors

OG Anunoby Pops Up on Raptors' Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors may be without OG Anunoby when they take the court tomorrow night against the Utah Jazz. The 24-year-old forward is questionable for Thursday's game with a left hip pointer injury he reportedly suffered during practice. He's joined on the injury list by Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher...
NBA
AllRaptors

Watch: Josh Richardson Praises Raptors, Calls Scottie Barnes a Special Talent

"The Raptors are one of the hardest playing teams in the NBA," Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson said. "Scottie Barnes is blessed with a talent that everybody's not blessed with. He plays with a crazy high motor. He definitely is their engine and Fred, he's the head of the snake. I think they're doing a good job of just getting their hierarchy and everybody's falling in line. They're definitely taking steps in the right direction."
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Finding Success Through International Diversity

As Toronto Raptors practice wraps up there’s a group or two, three, sometimes four or more players that stay behind for a little while to get in some extra work. They stand across from one another or gather around in a circle depending on the numbers and let the basketballs fall to the ground as if to become soccer balls.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Still Finding Groove with Pascal Siakam: 'He’s a Go-To Scorer'

Pascal Siakam had a question for his teammates Saturday night: Do you know who I am?. It wasn’t said with any malice, at least it didn’t seem that way, but working the 27-year-old former All-Star back into the offense has taken some time for the Toronto Raptors. He missed all of training camp, preseason, and the first month of the season, and with such a new roster offensive flow has been hard to come by at times.
NBA
AllRaptors

Pascal Siakam's Return Spoiled by Kevin Durant & James Harden

It's been a month of anticipation for Pascal Siakam, sitting and watching on the sideline for the Toronto Raptors, waiting for the all-clear signal from his doctors down in Los Angeles. He'd become a bit of an assistant coach on the bench, or maybe a cheerleader with his wild cheering, enthusiastic gestures, and, sometimes, frustration with the referees.
NBA
AllRaptors

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Already Begun Look For His Next Challenge

Is it too early for the Toronto Raptors to start planning for the next time Giannis Antetokounmpo hits the open market?. In a recent interview with GQ, the Milwaukee Bucks' two-time league MVP seemed to suggest he might not be long for Milwaukee just one year into the supermax extension he signed two summers ago.
NBA
AllRaptors

Raptors Continue to Show Major Defensive Issues in Blowout Loss to Jazz

Defense was never supposed to be the problem for the Toronto Raptors. This was a team built with a defense-first attitude from the top down. It was a team that wanted to wreak havoc on a nightly basis and make opposing teams miserable every time they took the court. For the first couple of weeks, that's who the Raptors were.
NBA
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
160
Followers
655
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy