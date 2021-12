CHICAGO (CBS) — Tributes continued to pour in Monday night for famed fashion designer and Illinois native Virgil Abloh. You may recognize his name or you may not, but you have certainly seen his creations – and you may have worn them too. Abloh was the first Black man named an artistic director at Louis Vuitton. He was a visionary with Chicago ties, who lost his battle of cancer here at just 41 years old on Sunday. “Those things that hold you back from sort of executing on your dream are myths,” Abloh once said. His designs were on the covers of magazines, down...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO