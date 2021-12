The Premier League resumed for Leicester City at home in a frustrating fashion against Chelsea where they were thrashed in a one-sided 3-0 loss. Thomas Tuchel’s side visited King Power Stadium whilst top of the table. The opponents had only lost one match in the whole season before this visit, while the hosts had already lost four matches this season. The current Champions League title holders were the favourites before the match began and they clearly proved that assumption correct the minute after the kickoff.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO