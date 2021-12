Wendy Williams' brother is offering an update on his sister amid a flurry of reports about an alleged decline in her health. Thomas Willams Jr. recently refuted claims that the talk show titan is showing early signs of dementia and confined to a wheelchair amid rumors circulating on the Internet. The host's brother told The Sun, that his sister isn’t having any cognitive issues and her problems are all related to her physical health. In fact, he said that Williams might be traveling with family to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.

