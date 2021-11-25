ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Cecily Fox Smith: with a nautical theme

San Diego weekly Reader
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn foam as white as wool . . . And sometimes it came full. Was the net of Christ His love. Or the Milky Way come down . . . Was the souls of those who drown. And gold for noonday sun. God grant us in autumnal days,. When...

www.sandiegoreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Street Art-Themed Homes

Durack Architects, an Australia-based architectural company, recently converted an old clothing ware into a new three-bedroom home in Sydney, Australia. The love for utilitarian styles brought sparked the couple's interest in the old building. Built with an open layout, the warehouse was not originally conducive to a family home. The...
HOME & GARDEN
destinationido.com

Ideas For a Travel Themed Wedding

Dreaming of the pristine white beaches of Hawaii or the breathtaking views of Lake Como, Italy? Perhaps you are yearning for the royal treatment in Scotland? If you have your heart set on a destination wedding, but traveling far from home isn’t in the cards, consider throwing a travel-themed wedding. From wedding invitations and decor pieces to diverse food options, your wedding can transport your guests just about anywhere!
TRAVEL
The Independent

Voices: Nativity plays are hideous and wonderful – the show must go on

Are we following that star tonight? Apparently around one in four schools are planning to put their Christmas shows online this year, and 10 per cent of primaries won’t be doing one at all. For Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, there is no room at the inn – at least not enough for proper social distancing. We should be, “Being careful, not socialising when we don’t particularly need to,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. Then again, according to Boris Johnson, “We don’t want people to cancel such events. We think that overwhelmingly...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Fstoppers

December theme

First off, thanks to all who have posted since my request for engagement. Without comments we are never sure if anyone is seeing our content - it's great to discover folks are finding value in the group. As we are now in December I am looking for suggestions for a...
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Birds#Fox#English#British
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

These Very Famous People All Died at the Dinner Table

Pablo Picasso, the rapper Prodigy, and the fourth president of the United States have something in common: They all died while eating. There’s an old Catalan proverb that says “The table kills more people than war does” — and there are certainly plenty of famous food-related deaths throughout history. Monarchs seem particularly susceptible: The early […]
VIRGINIA STATE
blcklst.com

Theme = Meaning

More than just the moral or premise of the story, theme can best be understood to be about what a story MEANS. Here is an excerpt from Lecture 1 in which I analyze the Coen brothers’ remake of the movie True Grit:. Generally, I am not a fan of remakes,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
cineuropa.org

Songs for a Fox

The mysterious art of lucid dreaming takes centre stage in Kristijonas Vildžiūnas’ fifth feature, entitled Songs for a Fox. and the only Baltic production taking part in the main competition at this year’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The story focuses on a twenty-something rock singer called Dainius (played by...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy