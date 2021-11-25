ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Receptionist (Part Time)

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

This leading HMC co-educational school seeks to appoint a Receptionist to join the enthusiastic and professional support team.

The successful candidate will be the first point of contact for visitors to the school buildings and the focal point for parent and pupil enquiries.

The role will require administrative, communication and 'people' skills of the highest order. Though it will be desirable to have appropriate experience and qualifications, the intention is to appoint the right person and not necessarily the person who best fits a pre-determined set of skills.

Practical experience of working in a school or knowledge of working in an academic environment would be beneficial.

The candidate will have the ability to work flexibly, efficiently and to deadlines. The post-holder will be courteous, friendly and approachable and understand the need to maintain discretion and act calmly. He/she will actively encourage and support staff and colleagues.

The post is available on a part time basis to work 2 days in the term time (Thursday and Friday 8:00am-1:00pm), and 25 days (5 weeks) per annum during the School holidays (9:00am–3.30pm).

The salary will be £9,276 per annum.

The closing date for the role is Friday 10 December at 5:00pm

Full job description and application details may be downloaded from our website via the button below or by contacting Human Resources on 020 8613 5016.

The School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. The successful applicant will be subject to an enhanced DBS check. Alleyn’s is an Equal Opportunities employer.

Alleyn’s welcomes applications from all applicants who meet the requirements for the position, however we are especially keen to receive applications from those in minority groups for which the School is currently underrepresented. We celebrate diversity and thrive on the benefits it brings.

