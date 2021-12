In this article, we will discuss Coraline, the renowned American animated film. It’s an animated family thriller, delivered on 5 February 2009. The movie is coordinated by Henry Selick and depends on the novella of a similar name, that is Coraline in 2002. The novella is composed by Neil Gaiman. Indeed, individuals are highly eager to know about the arrival of Coraline 2. When will Coraline 2 get delivered? Will, there be a spin-off of Coraline? This is the most stimulated inquiry that the fans and watchers of Coraline are amped up for.

