Tim Cook Thanks ‘ Frontline workers, Scientists, Researchers, And First Responders’ in Thanksgiving Message

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Cook has thanked those who have helped fight Covid in a Thanksgiving message. He said they had allowed people “to celebrate together once again.”. In a tweet, the Apple...

www.macobserver.com

Person
Tim Cook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Frontline#First Responders
Apple
