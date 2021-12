Is Bitcoin at a “tipping point” and could it one day be the currency of choice for trade? The future for digital currencies can be bright, but there are still risks involved. In this session join Yan Zhao, President of NYDIG as she explores: (1) the overall discussion of how Bitcoin is experiencing wider adoption in the traditional finance world, and why that is; (2) Recent partnerships in the financial sector and how they’ve helped evolve the space; and (3) how and why organization are embedding Bitcoin in various financial services products like lending, payroll, banking, and investing.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO