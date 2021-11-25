FORECAST: Dry, Sunny Weekend

Cloud cover welcomes our day today and will stick with us as the day progresses. Dry conditions also hold throughout the day. An area of high pressure is now moving into the Twin Tiers and will continue to build into the region as we head throughout the weekend. Currently, we have a northwest wind. Winds today will generally be about 5-15 mph. Our high for the day actually happened earlier this morning and was 41 degrees. Temperatures for the day will remain in the 30s due to a cold air mass that is in place behind yesterday’s cold fronts. Overnight, we hold onto the cloud cover as winds turn westerly and we get some lake-effect cloud cover. Lows tonight drop into the mid 20s.

