MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Shoppers are estimated to spend more than $11 billion on Cyber Monday. As shoppers take advantage of holiday deals, so are thieves, targeting package deliveries. Laura Coyle was on a conference call at home when someone snatched a package from her steps in broad daylight in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood. “I was indignant, because it was just such a despicable crime,” Coyle said. Her doorbell camera didn’t deter the thief, nor did her dog who was sleeping at the time. “Because of the mask and hoodie, I feel like they were prepared for evading,” Coyle said. The package thief got away...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO