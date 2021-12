In the world of music production, Native Instruments is a name you’ll be familiar with. Well known for their production and performance hardware, NI is also an industry leader in the world of plugins and VST’s - with their Komplete production suite, Maschine library and individual plugins such as Massive helping to cement their name into music production’s hall of fame. You might be thinking, then, that the prices of NI software must be through the roof, but that isn’t the case - and with up to 50% off 250 plugins in NI’s Cyber Season sale, supercharging your music production abilities just got even more affordable.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO