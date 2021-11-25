No. 19 Auburn tops Loyola Chicago 62-53 in Battle 4 Atlantis

Adama Sanogo was a star in today’s big win for the UConn Huskies, outlasting Auburn in a high-scoring affair in double-overtime. Dan Hurley and UConn let it be known before the season began. Their strategy on offense is simple. Give Adama Sanogo the ball inside. Tyrese Martin has echoed this sentiment. When in doubt, give Adama the ball. Right on cue, UConn opened things up by feeding the big man. Adama Sanogo hit his first 3-3 shots over the 7’1” Walker Kessler (14 points, 10 rebounds). Sanogo would go on to finish the game with 30 points (he also had 8 turnovers though).

BASKETBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO