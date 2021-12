European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has urged the UK to “reciprocate” in talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Intensive talks are continuing between the UK and the EU over the post-Brexit arrangements which have sparked outrage among unionists in Northern Ireland.They say additional checks on goods arriving into the region from Great Britain are impacting trade as well as undermining Northern Ireland’s relationship with the rest of the UK.We made an important move towards the UK with far-reaching proposals for solutions. We need the UK Government to reciprocate this nowMaros SefcovicMr Sefcovic insisted the benefits of the protocol are “immense”,...

POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO