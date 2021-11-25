Golden Gate Fields Results Thursday November 25th, 2021

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Derwin James Jr. is accustomed to putting up great statistical seasons. He did that as a rookie in 2018 with the Los Angeles Chargers and was an All-Pro selection. But if anyone had doubts about how James would be coming back after missing most of the past two seasons because of injuries, he has put those to rest and reclaimed his spot as one of the top safeties in the league.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO