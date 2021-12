The Chabad-Lubavitch public menorah lighting ceremonies are a familiar feature of the organization’s worldwide outreach activities. These annual events are extremely valuable, as they serve to awaken Jewish pride and offer the Chanukah experience to those who might otherwise not observe the holiday in any way. In addition to the speeches, concerts and free sufganiot, the central feature of these events is, of course, the actual lighting of the menorah. It is not completely clear, however, whether the practice of reciting the accompanying blessings when lighting the menorah at these events is halachically permitted.

