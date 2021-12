Is anyone throwing Garbage Pail Kids themed birthday parties anymore? Didn’t think so. The enduring appeal of Mickey Mouse is evident. If you have kids, no doubt Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, or the Mouse’s latest animated Disney Junior show, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, has been playing on your television. Perhaps your kids have even asked for a Mickey Mouse-themed party. And if they have, then your role as party planner just got a whole lot easier: These Mickey Mouse party ideas are adorable, engaging, and guaranteed to take your party into Funhouse territory.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO