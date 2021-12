Crypto exchanges in the UK will pay digital services tax. The United Kingdom continues to regulate its crypto space. Crypto traders across the world are now being targeted in several regulations, including that of paying taxes. While most countries are still opposed to them, others embrace and try to make revenue from their activities. With this, there has been an update in the UK regarding payments of tax levied on crypto exchanges. According to a Her Royal Majesty Revenue and Commission update, exchanges across the country will be added to a list of companies that pays the digital services tax.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO