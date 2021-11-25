ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthier Donuts

thevoiceoflakewood.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese healthier beignets are made using spelt flour, are refined-sugar free, and are allergy friendly! They are delicious enough to make for the whole family without anyone feeling like they are missing out. These donuts are best served hot and should be fried as needed. Serve as is, or...

FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
Mashed

Throw Your Yogurt Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you're someone who can tolerate dairy, yogurt can be a healthy and nutritious part of your daily diet. It's packed with calcium for stronger bones, probiotics for better digestive health, and protein for strength and satiation (via Healthline). Whether you prefer regular yogurt, Greek yogurt, or even a non-dairy alternative like coconut milk or almond milk yogurt, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it. You can eat it plain, sprinkle some fruit and granola on top to make it a parfait, or blend it into a delicious smoothie.
WVNews

Corn Casserole

The holidays aren’t complete without my mom’s corn casserole. It is not a complicated dish, and it contains processed cheese. If you can get over the processed cheese, you might find that your family requests it every holiday, too. Many recipes exist that are similar, some of which even call...
thecountrycook.net

Grandma's No Bake Cookies

Grandma’s No-Bake Cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!. If you have never had these delicious cookies before, you are absolutely missing out. Grandma's No Bake Cookies are a timeless classic that spans generations. They are super simple to make with easy, pantry staple ingredients. If you want the perfect gift giving cookie this year, or just want an easy to whip up treat, then you need to make Grandma's No Bake Cookie recipe.
Real Simple

Creamy Potato-Cabbage Soup

Comfort food doesn't have to mean simmering a pot on the stove for hours. Sometimes a warm, hearty bowl of soup is only 30 minutes and 10 ingredients away. Here, a mixture of sliced cabbage and onion, and chopped potatoes and carrots simmer in vegetable broth for a healthy, satisfying meal. Stirring in vinegar at the end of cooking adds brightness, and a dollop of sour cream adds richness. Serve it with fresh, crusty bread for dunking.
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
EWG

How to make your meal healthier this Thanksgiving

We’ve waited all year to feast on delicious Thanksgiving dishes. But it’s also important for the food to be safe, ensuring it’s free from harmful additives or pesticides. Here are some ideas to inspire your Thanksgiving spread while keeping it healthy. Turkey. The traditional main course at Thanksgiving, turkey contains...
baked-theblog.com

Sourdough Donuts

This post may contain affiliate links. Thank you for supporting Baked!. Surprisingly simple, made with a buttery enriched dough, sourdough donuts can be made at home! These naturally leavened treats don’t use any added yeast and are no-knead. What can we say, we love donuts! These sourdough donuts are a...
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Food Share offers great receipes for healthier meals

If you go to mig.org and watch the Nov. 9 show, you’ll learn about Food Share and how getting fresh food to people became even more critical during the pandemic. When people get their box every other week, they get recipes, too. Forty percent of us have gained weight during the pandemic; lack of exercise, eating “comfort foods,” and finding it harder to get fresh foods. The meal we cooked on that show was delicious, and I looked at the Food Share website to see if I could find more recipes. Boy, oh, boy -- what a treasure trove. I’m going to start fixing some of these meals, get healthier suppers for my family, and expand my repertoire and recharge my interest in cooking at the same time. Who can resist “garlic smashed sweet potatoes with parmesan cheese?”
ABC Action News

Food & Drinks that Make Your Holiday Healthier

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and Registered Dietitian Emily Kyle joined the Morning Blend to share her favorite staples for a 'better for you' holiday!. For an easy weeknight meal or elegant entertaining, Emily recommends Genova Premium Tuna. Genova Premium Tuna is an easy way to elevate some of your favorite dishes and turn your meals from good to great. This high-quality tuna is naturally high in protein, a great source of Omega-3s, and you can really taste the difference. Try adding Genova to your next pasta dish like this Genova Yellowfin Tuna Pasta Salad with Arugula Pesto & Dates.
Long Beach Post

Recipe swaps: 6 healthier versions of classic cakes

Meet your health and wellness goals without ditching dessert! These six healthier cake recipes prove that it’s easy to have decadent treats that are also packed with nutrition. The post Recipe swaps: 6 healthier versions of classic cakes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
monroecountyherald.com

Better-for-You Family Favorites for a Healthier Routine

To help you establish (or re-establish) healthy habits during mealtime and beyond, consider these tips and recipes for Tuna Pasta Casserole, Turkey and Bean Tostadas and Ginger Pumpkin Soup. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...

