November 23, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Bandits, one of the most popular teams from the short-lived United States Football League, are set to ride again in 2022. The Bandits are one of just eight teams that will play in the new USFL next year. Fox Sports is a partner of the USFL, and games will air on the network. The Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and the Pittsburgh Maulers will join Tampa Bay when the season kicks off. The original Bandits played from 1983-1985 under the tutelage of Steve Spurrier, who went on to great success at the University of Florida throughout the 1990s.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO