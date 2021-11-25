Everything You Need To Know About The Mercedes F1 Team Pit Crew

While it doesn't have the glamorous style of an A7 Sportback, the sporty handling chops of a TT, or the outright speed of an RS model, the Audi Q5 is the German automaker's most important model. At the very least, it's Audi's best-selling model. The Q5 puts Audi style, technology, and build quality in a body style that most car buyers currently want and at the right price. Packing a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a boost from a 12-volt mild-hybrid electric system, its 261 horsepower gets the Q5 from 0-60 mph in a reasonable 5.7 seconds. The plug-in hybrid variant is available with 362 hp to play with for those who want more power. And, after last year's styling update, it looks sharper than ever and the infotainment is now more intuitive. Overall, the Q5 goes toe-to-toe with the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and slides into the mix with a quiet and unassuming luxury to make it the smart choice for many buyers.
