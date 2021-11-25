Everything You Need To Know About The Mercedes F1 Team Pit Crew

Saudi Arabia's debut Formula One race will showcase the country to the world, its motorsports chief told AFP, hitting back at criticism over human rights and calls for singer Justin Bieber to cancel his headline act. The newly built venue in Jeddah is all but completed ahead of Sunday's night race, Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Faisal said in an interview, just over a year after Saudi Arabia was announced as the wealthy Gulf region's latest F1 host. "When we prove in the coming days that this race will take place on time, this will signal to the world who the Saudis are and what the capabilities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are," said Prince Khalid, president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation. "We can say that the circuit is 95 percent complete. The five percent left are simple things, from branding to tree planting and decorations. The circuit is done, the infrastructure is done... everything related to the race is done," he added.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO