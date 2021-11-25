ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Everything You Need To Know About The Mercedes F1 Team Pit Crew

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The F1 driver heads to the podium, dripping with sweat. The last few hours have been physically and mentally draining, but it's all worth it once he raises yet another glinting trophy over his head. The crowd goes wild. It's his victory. Except it isn't. Hundreds of people worked...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Saudi motorsports chief says F1 debut is 'signal' to the world'

Saudi Arabia's debut Formula One race will showcase the country to the world, its motorsports chief told AFP, hitting back at criticism over human rights and calls for singer Justin Bieber to cancel his headline act. The newly built venue in Jeddah is all but completed ahead of Sunday's night race, Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Faisal said in an interview, just over a year after Saudi Arabia was announced as the wealthy Gulf region's latest F1 host. "When we prove in the coming days that this race will take place on time, this will signal to the world who the Saudis are and what the capabilities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are," said Prince Khalid, president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation. "We can say that the circuit is 95 percent complete. The five percent left are simple things, from branding to tree planting and decorations. The circuit is done, the infrastructure is done... everything related to the race is done," he added.
WORLD
CarBuzz.com

Pimp Your Baby's Ride With The All-New Mercedes-AMG Stroller

Are you an influencer with a brand-new baby on the way?. Well, have we got some good news for you. Mercedes-Benz recently teamed up with Hartan to design a brand-new Mercedes-AMG baby stroller. Hartan and Mercedes have been collaborating for three years, and their most recent effort was a stroller designed to fit in the back of a Mercedes-AMG GT. Skoda also did something similar in 2013, but there hasn't been a Skoda stroller since. Mercedes-AMG essentially owns this particular segment.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

Renault Revives Classic People's Car As Flying EV

Germany made the Beetle, Britain produced the Mini, and France designed and built the Citroen 2CV. These cars will forever be linked to where they originated from, but the 2CV's designation as the "people's car" is perhaps not as deserved as we think. Around 3.8 million were built, but more than 8 million Renault 4Ls were sold.
CARS
The Independent

Kimi Raikkonen weighs in on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rivalry

Kimi Raikkonen has said Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry has been unnecessarily turned into a “big story”.Defending champion Hamilton trails Verstappen by eight points in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings with two races left this season.The Briton and the Dutchman have clashed on the track more than once this season, but 2007 world champion Raikkonen has said the pair’s rivalry is nothing unusual for a title race.“[It is] less [intense], for sure, because I’m not involved,” the Finn said, per GP Fans.“For me, it doesn’t matter. Whoever has the most points at the end of the last race...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Newey
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Ross Brawn
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Niki Lauda
Person
Max Verstappen
CarBuzz.com

Weekly Treasure: The Only Wagon Lexus Ever Made

The first-generation Lexus IS was rather unusual for the luxury brand. Instead of introducing a big and conservative sedan, Lexus did the exact opposite by bringing a rebadged Toyota Altezza to the US. It was the first time Lexus sold a sports sedan in this market, launching for the 2001 model year. Almost immediately it attracted buyers who understood the car's uniqueness and cool factor. But it wasn't until the 2000 model year that the wagon variant arrive. Again, it wasn't typical Lexus.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volvo's New Tesla Fighter Is Already Sold Out

If you're in the market for a new Volvo C40 Recharge and haven't finalized a deal, then you're out of luck, at least for 2021. The Chinese-owned Swedish luxury brand's first all-electric-only model is officially sold out for what's left of the current model year, according to Automotive News Europe. Orders are now being filled into February 2022 but it seems the Belgium factory the C40 calls home can't keep up with current demand.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mysterious Ferrari Hybrid Prototype Destroyed

Things like this happen from time to time. Automakers know it's simply the cost of doing business. What you're looking at are the remains of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale prototype that crashed a few days ago near Hoffenheim, Germany. There's a Formula 1 track nearby so chances are it was heading in that direction. But hang on. Why is Ferrari testing a vehicle that debuted nearly two years ago and is already on sale? It isn't the Spider variant, of which deliveries just got underway.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull Tv#Everything You Need#F1#Mercedes Amg Petronas#Brazilian#Dhl#Google#Red Bull
Robb Report

Renault Transformed Its Classic 4L Into an Electric Air Taxi

Forget the time-traveling DeLorean in “Back to the Future.” Renault has just released an eVTOL concept for the 60th anniversary of its highly popular 4L car, which saw 8 million units built from 1961 to 1992. The French auto brand partnered with design firm TheArsenale to create the Air4 quadcopter, a modern but slightly campy version of the iconic 4L. “Air4 is a symbol of independence and freedom, born out of the realization that traffic is compounding, lives are grinding to a halt, and the world above us is unhampered,” said a company statement. The aircraft’s design has modernized the carbon-fiber body...
CARS
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New Vision EQXX Concept EV Will Have a Bonkers Range of 621 Miles, COO Says

As exciting as the new all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS may be, it could soon be eclipsed by another EV from the marque. The German brand’s Chief Operating Officer Markus Schäfer announced that the company’s latest battery-powered vehicle, the Vision EQXX, will make its official debut at CES in January. While a new Mercedes EV is always intriguing, this one is promising one particularly impressive feature—a range of 621 miles. If that sounds like an awkward number, it’s because Mercedes’s range target for its latest EV is actually 1,000 kilometers per charge, or 621.4 miles, according to a LinkedIn post from Schäfer. The automaker...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Take A Closer Look At Audi's Maybach-Fighting A8 L Horch

Early this month, Audi revealed the all-new 2022 A8, its idea of a luxury limo built to take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW's 7 Series. It wasn't much of a surprise to us though, as we had already been shown the Horch version of the car. If you've never heard of the Horch name, all you need to know is that it is one of the luxury automakers that eventually merged with other brands to form what is now Audi. As such, reviving the name is meant to remind us of Audi's long history of excellence while also showing us just how luxurious its products can be. Take a look at the video below and you'll really understand why this is a true Maybach fighter.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Rejoice! The Lancia Delta Is Going Rallying Again

The Lancia Delta Integrale is one of the most legendary rally cars and hot hatchbacks of the 1990s. Last month, we rejoiced when Lancia announced the Delta is making a comeback in 2026 to take on the Volkswagen Golf R, but restomod companies have already been bringing the Delta back from the dead.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
CarBuzz.com

BMW Considered Only One Engine For Concept XM

The BMW Concept XM will make production. That's for certain. Speaking to the newly reinstated M division chief, Frank van Meel, at a private media event during the Los Angeles Auto Show earlier this month, CarBuzz was told the concept you're looking at it is "around 90 percent production-ready." Not...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Lotus Ready To Introduce Its First-Ever Electric SUV

The Lotus Emira, the brand's first all-new sports car in ages, has just touched down in America to take on Porsche. It's an exciting new offering that is sure to attract new fans to the brand, but where Lotus really needs to make a big impression is with its future electric vehicles. A few months ago, the British automaker teased four new EVS and has since been giving us little tidbits of information on what to expect. Most recently, we got a teaser of the Type 132 electric SUV, and the marketing campaign for the exciting new offering is ramping up. Below is the latest Lotus teaser, and it announces that the Type 132 will be revealed in the spring of 2022.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The XM SUV Proves BMW Doesn't Care About Enthusiasts Anymore

The BMW M division was born nearly 50 years ago, in 1972. Back then, M stood for one thing and one thing only - motorsport. At the core of every model to bear the M designation, BMW injected true motorsport engineering to make sure these cars would be fun to drive, but also so they could be homologated for use in any number of racing series across the globe.
CARS
Robb Report

Aston Martin Says Goodbye to the V12 Vantage With a Roar

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage is getting one last run out, and we can already here it in the distance. The British marque confirmed and teased the release of the final variant of its high-performance grand tourer on Tuesday. The announcement was brief, consisting of little more than a release window and an audio recording of the purr of the vehicle’s brawny V-12. “You’ve heard about it. You will certainly hear it coming. V12 Vantage. It’s not just a Limited Edition, it’s a Final Edition,” the company said in a concise statement. “Returning in 2022.” Once you listen to the clip it becomes...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is The World's First-Ever V12 Subaru Impreza STI

We've seen loads of wild engine swaps over the years, from a BMW M6 getting a massive rotary engine to an Audi RS3-powered Volkswagen Golf R. One of the more common engine swaps sees one fit the 2JZ-GTE from the A80 Toyota Supra to, well, just about anything. That's actually how the story of today's feature began, but even one of the most legendary engines on the planet is not enough for some. For Jonathan Proulx from Canada, fitting his Subaru Impreza STI with the 3.0-liter straight-six was fun at first but eventually got a bit stale. His remedy? A 1GZ-FE V12 from a Toyota Century.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Alpha Supersaga Is A Performance EV With An Attitude Problem

It seems that not a single month can pass without us learning of some new electric automaker. It seems that everybody wants to capitalize on the success of cars like the Tesla Model 3, and all these new ventures have made bold promises. However, very few of them have actually followed through, and in some cases, that could turn out to be a real tragedy. For example, we have an EV-maker called Alpha that burst onto the scene last year with a car called the Ace. Thereafter, we saw a pickup and, most recently, the Saga, a midsize EV that looks simply epic. Now, the brand has revealed a collaboration with Rotiform called the Supersaga. But when will we see a real-life prototype on the move?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Audi Q5

While it doesn't have the glamorous style of an A7 Sportback, the sporty handling chops of a TT, or the outright speed of an RS model, the Audi Q5 is the German automaker's most important model. At the very least, it's Audi's best-selling model. The Q5 puts Audi style, technology, and build quality in a body style that most car buyers currently want and at the right price. Packing a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a boost from a 12-volt mild-hybrid electric system, its 261 horsepower gets the Q5 from 0-60 mph in a reasonable 5.7 seconds. The plug-in hybrid variant is available with 362 hp to play with for those who want more power. And, after last year's styling update, it looks sharper than ever and the infotainment is now more intuitive. Overall, the Q5 goes toe-to-toe with the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and slides into the mix with a quiet and unassuming luxury to make it the smart choice for many buyers.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy