ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The King of Fighters XV Ángel Trailer Released Showing of Her Grappling Skills

By Christian Pepito
sirusgaming.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter teasing her silhouette yesterday, SNK has officially revealed The King of Fighters XV Ángel trailer with her grappling prowess. Ángel is the 35th character to be announced by SNK as a playable fighter. And for the first time, the developers have used the...

sirusgaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
Destructoid

King of Fighters XV open beta kicks off November 19, download now live on PlayStation

For fans of the mighty King of Fighters franchise, (which, of course, includes yer boy), this weekend will be a pretty big one, as SNK launches the open beta of the next entry in this legendary franchise, The King of Fighters XV. The beta goes live on PlayStation platforms from November 19, and is available to pre-load now in both its PS4 and PS5 iterations.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

The King Of Fighters XV Open Beta Now Available To Preload For PS5 On PS Store

Gearing up for The King of Fighters XV Open Beta on PS5? Then you should probably hit up the PlayStation Store now, as you can preload it ahead of its release on November 19. SNK confirmed last month that The King of Fighters XV Open Beta would be making its way to PS4 and PS5, where it will be available November 19 – 22.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

MultiVersus: Watch the Trailer for Warner Bros Upcoming Platform Fighter

Watch the announcement trailer for MultiVersus, a new free-to-play, platform fighter from Warner Bros. Games. Developed by Player First Games, MultiVersus is scheduled to release worldwide in 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-registration for its upcoming play tests is available now.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The King Of Fighters#Grappling#Spanish Language#Snk#Mexican#Wwe#Team Mexico
Rely on Horror

First Gameplay Trailer Released for Nordic-inspired Horror Game Bramble: The Mountain King

Swedish developer Dimfrost Studio has just released the first gameplay trailer for their upcoming story-driven, Nordic-inspired horror game Bramble: The Mountain King. Bramble is a story-driven adventure/horror game where players take on the role of a young boy who together with his big sister, is lost in a magical forest. They embark on a journey through the dark world of Bramble where they encounter “David vs Goliath” bosses, explore and traverse Nordic nature, and meet and interact with gnomes, trolls, and other creatures inspired by Nordic fables and fairy tales.
VIDEO GAMES
horrornews.net

Fantasia hit KING CAR lands trailer + January release date

Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American rights to Renata Pinheiro’s sci-fi thriller KING CAR. Dark Star Pictures will release the film in theaters and on VOD/Digital on January 7, 2022. KING CAR World Premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, North American Premiered at Fantasia Film Festival, and U.S. Premiered at Fantastic Fest.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Watch] Dimfrost Studio Releases First Gameplay Trailer For Nordic-Inspired Horror Title ‘Bramble: The Mountain King’

After giving fans a treat last month with the concept art for their upcoming horror adventure title Bramble: The Mountain King, developer Dimfrost Studio has released a new trailer showcasing the title’s gameplay. The trailer shows off some of the gameplay mechanics, including the game’s combat, stealth, as well as the environmental puzzles you’ll encounter.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

MultiVersus Trailer Reveals Platform Fighter with Arya Stark, Shaggy, Batman, & More

Warner Bros. has finally dropped a first-look reveal trailer for its leaked crossover platform fighting game MultiVersus, and it’s launching for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S sometime in 2022. The free-to-play brawler features the likes of Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Jake the Dog from Adventure Time, Batman and Superman from the DC universe, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, and more, with even more fighters set to be revealed in the future. It’s developed by Player First Games, featuring server-based rollback netcode, cross-play support, and cross-progression. The studio promises to deliver “content-filled seasons” with more characters and costumes in the future, but you can take a look at the already revealed roster below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Wrestling
geekculture.co

Arc System Works Reveal New Fighter ‘DNF Duel’ With Smashing Trailer

A blast from the past is always nostalgically welcomed by everyone, and Nexon, together with renowned fighting game masters Arc System Works, are giving us just that with a brand new trailer for DNF Duel, which is inspired by the Dungeon Fighter/Dungeon & Fighter franchise. While the franchise might not...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Thymesia - Release Date Update Trailer

Thymesia is headed to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in 2022. Watch the latest trailer for a look at the world and combat. A kingdom once thriving on the power of alchemy enters an age of calamity. After discovering the price behind alchemy, an attempt to stop the use of it backfired. Within a few days, the kingdom was in chaos and the streets infested with monsters. The key to understanding all of this is in Corvus' hands, but he has lost his memory. The truth can only be found within his memories, but every time he dives back in, he only finds more secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

The King Of Fighters ALLSTAR Will Get Guilty Gear Xrd REV2 Fighters

Folks who play The King of Fighters ALLSTAR are in for a real treat. The fighting game partnered with Arc System Works to bring characters from Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2. This is all for an upcoming event that will run into next month. This partnership will bring six popular...
VIDEO GAMES
bagogames.com

DNF Duel Reveal Trailer Released

Fighting games have been getting a big boom in news this month for some reason. Last weekend we had the King of Fighters XV Open Beta, Happy Chaos was announced for Guilty Gear Strive the week before, and the Street Fighter V Fall Update 2021 is tomorrow. It’s a very good time to be a fighting game player at the moment.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wolfstride - Release Date Reveal Trailer

Wolfstride, the Mecha RPG, launches on PC via Steam on December 7, 2021. Check out the latest action-packed trailer for the game featuring black-and-white, anime-inspired graphics. Wolfstride is about three former partners-in-crime arriving at a turning point in their lives. When they inherit a junkyard mecha called Cowboy, they reunite to enter the planet's most elite mecha competition: the Ultimate Golden God Tournament. With each member lending their unique abilities, the trio must seek out the support and skills of their fellow Rain City residents to take on the toughest mecha opponents in turn-based combat, all while confronting the regrettable choices from their dark past.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

The King of Fighters 15 Roster Adds Angel

The King of Fighters 15 will have a solid roster of 39 fighters at launch when it releases in February. Over the last few months, SNK has revealed a number of characters from the game, including the likes of Dolores, K’, Ash Crimson, Heidern, newcomer Isla, and many others, with the 34th – Whip – have been revealed a couple of weeks ago. Now the 35th character has been revealed as well.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Invincible First Look Trailer Released

During the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 a new trailer of The Invincible, a game based on Stanislaw Lem's novel, was presented. After short teaser presented in mid-October we got the first official trailer for The Invincible, a retrofuturistic FPP adventure game based on Stanislaw Lem's novel of the same title. The trailer was shown during the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 gala, and you can watch it below.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

The King Of Fighters XV Gameplay Team Battle Versus 4K (beta/demo PS4)

We take a look at The King Of Fighters XV gameplay in 4K on PS4, specifically the 3 vs 3 Team Battle mode from the beta/demo which has now ended. The gameplay showcases the CPU vs CPU on level 5 (maximum) difficulty using the in-game pre-set teams and some of our own. The full game releases in February 2022 for consoles and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Fortnite Nick Fury of SHIELD Now Available with Set Items and More

Epic Games has announced the arrival of Fortnite Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D. Nick Fury of S.H.I.E.L.D. is now available to acquire in the popular battle royale game. Players can get his S.H.I.E.L.D. Set right now in the Item Shop. So far, Fortnite Chapter 2 has had some amazing content, culminating...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy