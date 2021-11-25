The King of Fighters XV Ángel Trailer Released Showing of Her Grappling Skills

Thymesia is headed to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in 2022. Watch the latest trailer for a look at the world and combat. A kingdom once thriving on the power of alchemy enters an age of calamity. After discovering the price behind alchemy, an attempt to stop the use of it backfired. Within a few days, the kingdom was in chaos and the streets infested with monsters. The key to understanding all of this is in Corvus' hands, but he has lost his memory. The truth can only be found within his memories, but every time he dives back in, he only finds more secrets.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO