Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift exits Thanksgiving game loss to Bears with shoulder sprain

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns. Swift was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder issue, a new injury coming off his 33-carry, 3-reception game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Swift has been limited in several practices so far this season, usually drawing the questionable tag before being upgraded to available and playing without limitation. However, since this is a new injury, keep an eye on his practice participation the rest of the week leading up to Sunday. Assuming Swift is available, our models expect him to handle 16.9 carries and 5.5 receptions against the Browns. Jamaal Williams (thigh) returned to practice on Wednesday and was also limited.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO