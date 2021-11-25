ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift exits Thanksgiving game loss to Bears with shoulder sprain

DETROIT, Mich. -- Lions running back D'Andre Swift was ruled out of Detroit's 16-14 Thanksgiving game loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday with a shoulder...

numberfire.com

Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) limited on Wednesday

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns. Swift was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder issue, a new injury coming off his 33-carry, 3-reception game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Swift has been limited in several practices so far this season, usually drawing the questionable tag before being upgraded to available and playing without limitation. However, since this is a new injury, keep an eye on his practice participation the rest of the week leading up to Sunday. Assuming Swift is available, our models expect him to handle 16.9 carries and 5.5 receptions against the Browns. Jamaal Williams (thigh) returned to practice on Wednesday and was also limited.
Pride Of Detroit

D’Andre Swift becomes first Lions RB with back-to-back 100-yard games in 17 years

Not much has gone right for the Detroit Lions offense this year, but in the past two weeks, D’Andre Swift has been a revelation. After a slow start to the year on the ground, Swift has now rushed for over 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games. He is the first Lions running back to accomplish that feat since Kevin Jones did it back in 2004.
The Spun

Dan Campbell Issues Update On Lions RB D’Andre Swift

During the first half of the Bears-Lions matchup, second-year running back D’Andre Swift went down with a shoulder injury. He didn’t return to the game. Following the heartbreaking loss to the Bears, Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about Swift’s status. Campbell said Swift is dealing with a shoulder sprain.
saturdaydownsouth.com

D'Andre Swift injury: Former Georgia star leaves Lions' game vs. Bears

Georgia Football coverage presented by — D’Andre Swift and the Detroit Lions are looking for their first win of the season on Thanksgiving afternoon against the Chicago Bears. But, during the second quarter of the game, with the Lions holding a 7-3 lead, Swift suffered a painful-looking shoulder injury. As...
Pride Of Detroit

Lions vs. Bears bold prediction of the week: Jamaal Williams outrushes D’Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions are poised for an interesting game Thursday when a hamstrung Chicago Bears team comes to town to take on an injured Jared Goff and his supporting cast. The Lions, due to injuries, weather, and a quarterback on his first career start, have leaned on the run game more than usual over the past two weeks, including last week when D’Andre Swift exploded for 136 yards on the ground in a loss to the Browns. Jamaal Williams struggled to find any kind of success, posting just 11 yards on seven carries in Williams’ first game back from injury. Will that change Thursday?
NBC Sports

D’Andre Swift considered day-to-day with shoulder injury

The Lions lost running back D'Andre Swift early in Thursday’s 16-14 loss to the Bears, but it doesn’t sound like it should be a long-term absence. Swift hurt his shoulder on a short run in the first quarter of the game and was called questionable to return after heading to the locker room. He was officially ruled out at halftime and head coach Dan Campbell called the injury a sprain in his postgame press conference.
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift questionable to return for Lions vs. Bears

Things have been bad for the Detroit Lions, but it appears it’s getting even worse. During the game against the Chicago Bears, star running back D’Andre Swift has fallen to injury. According to the Lions’ PR team, D’Andre Swift is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. It didn’t look...
Pride Of Detroit

Report: Lions RB D’Andre Swift could miss ‘multiple weeks’ with shoulder injury

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is having a career season, but all along he has been nursing injuries. Typically, the Lions have limited his workload during weekday practices so he could be as healthy as possible come game day. Unfortunately, his most recent shoulder injury, suffered on Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears, appears to be more significant than the previous.
firstsportz.com

“We got Jamaal back”: Lions Coach Dan Campbell reckons that a lot will rely on Jamaal Williams’ shoulders in D’Andre Swift’s absence

The Detroit Lions haven’t had the best of times on the field in the past few games. After a tie against the Steelers, they were defeated by the Browns and the Bears in their last two encounters. They haven’t been able to click as a unit under pressure and injuries to star players in the side have only made things worse for the Lions.
