Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift exits Thanksgiving game loss to Bears with shoulder injury

By ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

DETROIT, Mich. -- Lions running back D'Andre Swift was ruled out of Detroit's 16-14 Thanksgiving game loss to the Chicago Bears on...

Pride Of Detroit

D’Andre Swift becomes first Lions RB with back-to-back 100-yard games in 17 years

Not much has gone right for the Detroit Lions offense this year, but in the past two weeks, D’Andre Swift has been a revelation. After a slow start to the year on the ground, Swift has now rushed for over 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games. He is the first Lions running back to accomplish that feat since Kevin Jones did it back in 2004.
Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) limited on Wednesday

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 11's game against the Cleveland Browns. Swift was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder issue, a new injury coming off his 33-carry, 3-reception game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. Swift has been limited in several practices so far this season, usually drawing the questionable tag before being upgraded to available and playing without limitation. However, since this is a new injury, keep an eye on his practice participation the rest of the week leading up to Sunday. Assuming Swift is available, our models expect him to handle 16.9 carries and 5.5 receptions against the Browns. Jamaal Williams (thigh) returned to practice on Wednesday and was also limited.
The Spun

Look: D’Andre Swift Leaves Game vs. Bears After Nasty Hit

The first game of Thanksgiving Day didn’t give football fans much to get excited about – well at least on paper. The Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears in a pivotal NFC North showdown. While “pivotal” doesn’t usually describe a game like this, both teams entered the game desperate for a win.
The Spun

Dan Campbell Issues Update On Lions RB D’Andre Swift

During the first half of the Bears-Lions matchup, second-year running back D’Andre Swift went down with a shoulder injury. He didn’t return to the game. Following the heartbreaking loss to the Bears, Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about Swift’s status. Campbell said Swift is dealing with a shoulder sprain.
Pride Of Detroit

Report: Lions’ RB D’Andre Swift ‘considered day-to-day’ with shoulder sprain

In Week 10 Detroit Lions running back, D’Andre Swift had a career-high 33 carries and injured his shoulder in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The following week, he was limited in practice but did not carry an injury designation into the game, and once again carried the load against the Cleveland Browns.
The Spun

NFL Insider Offers New Injury Update For Lions RB D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift is going to need some recovery time after leaving Thursday’s game with an injury. Swift left Thursday’s Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears with a shoulder injury. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday afternoon that Swift’s injury isn’t believed to be serious, but he will be considered...
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift questionable to return for Lions vs. Bears

Things have been bad for the Detroit Lions, but it appears it’s getting even worse. During the game against the Chicago Bears, star running back D’Andre Swift has fallen to injury. According to the Lions’ PR team, D’Andre Swift is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. It didn’t look...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions get optimistic news regarding RB D’Andre Swift

Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift left yesterday’s Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field after suffering what head coach Dan Campbell referred to as a sprained shoulder. However, the news is more positive today. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Swift is only considered “day to day”:. #Lions RB D'Andre Swift,...
