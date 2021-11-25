Shopping malls will be crowded these days, but for how long?

Vaccinations have been rolled out, lockdowns have been lifted, and workers are returning to offices, but 2021 is starting to feel like 2020 all over again, bah humbug!. There is reason to be concerned when consumers are seeing fewer options in the grocery aisles, local shops are closing earlier due to labor shortages, and a spike in energy prices looms as winter begins. Add in continued COVID concerns, and people are staying home, choosing to dine local and doing (a lot) more online shopping. Global research shows holiday shopping budgets have increased 30% year-over-year with 43% of consumers planning to shop online. The National Retail Federation predicts 2021 will be the highest holiday sales on record, making the holidays look promising.

