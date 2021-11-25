ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Shopping malls will be crowded these days, but for how long?

By Sougata Mukherjee
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor retailers, the last two months of...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldpropertyjournal.com

Black Friday Shopper Traffic Spikes at U.S. Malls and Shopping Centers

Based on a new CBRE Retail Property Management survey at 16 of the malls and large-format retail centers that it manages across the U.S. found the following regarding results from this past Thanksgiving weekend:. Centers reported traffic up significantly compared to 2020. Most centers met or exceeded 2019 traffic numbers.
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Mall retail in an earnings slump just ahead of big shopping weekend

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -14.4%) and Urban Outfitters (URBN -11.3%) are the leading decliners in the mall sector after posting disappointing earnings reports. While sales are strong in the sector, investors are focusing more on the margin line and the forecasts for higher costs during the holiday quarter. Decliners in...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Malls
Washington Post

How do we feel about the mall these days?

Greetings one and all from the horizontal cathedral of American consumption, the vast labyrinth of stuff. How are things at the mall during our first vaccinated, second covid holiday season, now with the bonus agita of inflation, supply-chain trauma and employment woes?. Downright fa la la la lavish. ’Tis the...
RETAIL
bizjournals

As malls struggle, open-air shopping centers bounce back post-pandemic

As another holiday shopping season gets under way, outdoor retail centers surrounding Boston are seeing lower vacancy rates than before the pandemic. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
RETAIL
localsyr.com

Black Friday draws smaller shopping crowds this year

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy opened their doors at 5 am on Black Friday. Bright and early, shoppers braved the weather hoping to get those Black Friday deals. “We got here about 2:30,” says Michelle Mclean, Black Friday shopper. Mclean made sure she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Record-Journal

‘Touch and feel’ of in-person shopping returns to Meriden Mall on Black Friday

MERIDEN — Gone was the chaos of past Black Fridays, but shoppers were still out hunting deals at the Meriden Mall on the day after Thanksgiving. “The traffic has been steady,” said Todd Laird, manager of Boscov’s Department store at the mall. “It’s such an odd year. We’ve been doing the same as 2019, maybe more because we’ve been trending up all year. People still want to touch and feel.”
MERIDEN, CT
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
securelist.com

Black Friday 2021: How to Have a Scam-Free Shopping Day

Fact 1: cybercriminals love to exploit big holidays for personal gain. Case in point: we’re already seeing scams targeting World Cup fans more than a year out from the event. Fact 2: the retail sector, particularly e-commerce, has always been popular with cybercriminals. In Q3 2021, online stores were in second place by share of recorded phishing attacks (20.63%). Taken together, both facts mean that Black Friday is a big day not only for shoppers, but for cybercriminals too.
AMAZON
IBM - United States

Crowding into stores and malls for Black Friday is now a ghost of Christmas past

Vaccinations have been rolled out, lockdowns have been lifted, and workers are returning to offices, but 2021 is starting to feel like 2020 all over again, bah humbug!. There is reason to be concerned when consumers are seeing fewer options in the grocery aisles, local shops are closing earlier due to labor shortages, and a spike in energy prices looms as winter begins. Add in continued COVID concerns, and people are staying home, choosing to dine local and doing (a lot) more online shopping. Global research shows holiday shopping budgets have increased 30% year-over-year with 43% of consumers planning to shop online. The National Retail Federation predicts 2021 will be the highest holiday sales on record, making the holidays look promising.
SHOPPING
bizjournals

Lloyd Center fits into a pattern of struggles for U.S. malls. Here's the big picture

This year’s Black Friday holiday rush, long a retail bellwether, is particularly important for malls like the Lloyd Center. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
RETAIL
nbcboston.com

Large Crowds Return for In-Store Black Friday Shopping

Shoppers began trickling into stores early Friday morning to take advantage of Black Friday deals, after the COVID pandemic kept many in-store shoppers home last year. This year, with vaccines now widely available for a majority of Americans, an estimated 2 million more people are expected to shop from now thru Cyber Monday. Still, holiday shopping is not back to pre-pandemic levels.
RETAIL
WDTN

Local malls see steady crowds on Black Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Shoppers hit the malls, searching for the perfect gifts. Black Friday marked the official start of the holiday shopping season. The crowds were steady at both the Dayton Mall and the Mall at Fairfield Commons. Shoppers flocked to stores, hoping to score some of the Black Friday deals and check off […]
DAYTON, OH
WHEC TV-10

Malls and stores gearing up for holiday shopping season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The official start of the holiday shopping season is only one week away. Malls and local retail stores are gearing up for the Black Friday shopping spree. Despite the ongoing pandemic spending expectations are high. Holiday decorations are up and Christmas music is already being played...
GREECE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy