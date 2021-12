West Ham’s Europa League journey so far this season has been a sensational one as they have already advanced through to the knockout stages.David Moyes’ side have won three and drawn one of their opening four games, reaching the next round with two games to spare.Having already beaten Rapid Vienna 2-0 in September, West Ham now travel to Austria as they look for another victory in Europe.The match will go ahead without any away supporters following West Ham fans’ behaviour at their Europa League game in Genk. Will that affect them on the pitch?Here’s everything you need to know ahead...

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO