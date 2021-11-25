ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NH

Lawrence man faces new charges for corrections officer assaults

By Breanna Edelstein
The Derry News
 7 days ago

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Lawrence man held at the Rockingham County House of Corrections in New Hampshire is now accused of kicking, punching and biting the officers responsible for his care.

Records show that Cristian Joel Darrach, 23, was indicted by a grand jury this month for three counts of assault by a prisoner.

The charges allege that on three separate days in July, Darrach assaulted five officers with his knees, fists, feet and teeth.

Darrach’s court records say he’s 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

In the separate case he was already being held for, Darrach is accused of crashing a stolen car with a stolen license plate and running away. Records show that he does not, nor has he ever had, a valid driver’s license.

A Newington police officer wrote in a report that the Acura TXS was reported stolen out of Manchester, and the license plate was taken from Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Police said they found two bank checks and a Service Credit Union membership card inside with Darrach’s name.

Reports also mention “several cans of Budweiser beer and a bottle of Ciroc vodka” in a silver pot behind the driver’s seat.

Darrach was arrested later that night, when an anonymous caller said she was with Darrach’s passenger from earlier — a woman who was newly released from the hospital.

Police said they responded to the caller’s location, where Darrach was laying down in the back seat “attempting to hide” in similar clothes witnesses reported earlier in the day. He was “covered in mud and blood,” police said.

A court appearance for the assault case is scheduled for Nov. 23.

The theft case should have ended with a plea and sentence hearing in August 2020, records show, but Darrach did not show up.

The Derry News

The Derry News

Derry, NH
212
Followers
32
Post
5K+
Views
