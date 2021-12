Claudio Ranieri’s revisit to the King Power was one to forget as his team got battered 4-2. Watford started the game well but a mistake at the back from Troost-Ekong opened the flood gates for Leicester City. Players like James Maddison and Jamie Vardy took over the game and it was over before the Hornets knew what had hit them.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO