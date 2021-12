JEFFERSON CITY — For the second time, the ongoing spread of a deadly respiratory disease has grounded Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to travel abroad. Just days after the Republican governor announced a 10-day trade mission to Israel and Greece beginning on Dec. 2, Israel said it would ban the entry of all foreigners into the country, making it the first country to shut its borders completely in response to the new and potentially more contagious coronavirus variant, omicron.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO