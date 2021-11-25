ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pantry Plunge supports food mission

By Julie Huss
 7 days ago
Students from Pinkerton Academy were the first to take to the chilly waters of Beaver Lake in Derry during last year’s Pantry Plunge. This year’s event is set for Saturday, Dec. 11. JULIE HUSS/Staff photo

DERRY — Supporters of a local food pantry are getting ready for a chilly dip.

The fifth annual Pantry Plunge is set for Saturday, Dec. 11, at Gallien’s Beach at Beaver Lake.

Participants will be jumping into the lake around noon to raise money for the First Baptist Church Food Pantry.

In its inaugural year, the plunge drew about 38 participants. Participation has since increased.

The food pantry at First Baptist Church has served the community and surrounding towns for nearly three decades, providing for hundreds of individuals and families every month.

Plunge organizer Nancy Francis said although the food pantry’s shelves get a seasonal boost this time of year with many food drives at local businesses and schools, it’s once the holidays end that the need continues.

Last year’s plunge raised about $25,000, the largest amount yet to support the downtown food pantry.

Francis added that with demands for support high again this year, organizers are determined to rally the community to make this year’s event successful.

Teams and participants are encouraged to show up to the lake wearing fun attire, and footwear is recommended for those who are zooming into the water.

Safety among “plungers” will be a priority once again this year.

Anyone wanting to learn more about this year’s Pantry Plunge can visit pantryplunge.org.

