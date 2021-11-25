ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, NH

Windham town budget process underway

By Julie Huss
The Derry News
The Derry News
 7 days ago

WINDHAM — The Board of Selectmen got an early look at a proposed town budget, showing increases in areas that are out of their control, but showing a reasonable overall figure, according to the town administrator.

Town Administrator David Sullivan presented the early numbers, which will be tweaked and most likely changed over the course of the next several weeks in preparation for public hearings, the annual deliberative session and eventually a vote at the polls in March.

Sullivan’s proposed budget is $18.1 million, or $990,000 over last year’s approved number, a 5.78% increase.

That number also includes the town’s capital improvements program and other recommended projects.

Sullivan said he stood before Selectmen last year with a budget number that showed a 5.9% increase over the previous year, saying he felt the current proposed number was reasonable.

“And there is a lot we have no control over,” Sullivan stressed, including the state retirement increases. “A lot of increases are statutory driven.”

But health insurance costs have dropped 1.7%, as well as dental, down 1.7%, Sullivan said, saving the town about $70,000.

Proposed budget increases include cost of living increases for unions, a solid waste disposal increase of $84,000 due to a new contract, a police department request for a new patrol officer and digital mapping investigation package, additional pandemic training and coverage for the fire department, library property maintenance, and legal services.

Other increases in the proposed numbers include a $23,000 increase in the town’s highway budget due to salt costs, Sullivan said.

He said in his years serving as Windham’s Town Administrator, he has never had to report a significant increase like that.

“Our salt has been pretty consistent for 30 years,” Sullivan said.

The town’s capital budget also is proposed to increase by $154,780, with projects on the list including road maintenance and repairs, loan payments for fire vehicles and the rail trail, a new 5-ton truck for the highway department, a small excavator and town hall improvements.

Sullivan said so far there have been no petitioned warrant articles brought forward and no special warrant articles proposed. There are also no union contracts up that would affect the proposed budget.

Budget workshops are set to begin with town departments coming before Selectmen to talk about their requests. A public hearing on the town budget will be in January.

Comments / 0

 

