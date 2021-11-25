ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Horoscope: November 26, 2021

By Annabel Gat
The moon in Leo opposes Jupiter in Aquarius at 11:24 AM, stirring up big emotions, but we’re feeling grounded as the moon enters earth sign Virgo at 9:12 PM. The Virgo moon encourages us to be conscientious, helpful, and practical today. All times ET. Aries. What would your perfect...

