Ionic Brands Announces Private Placement for Purchasing Q1 Inventory Ensuring Manufacturing Capacity

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / IONIC Brands Corp. (CSE:IONC)(FRA:IB3)(OTCQB:IONKF) ('IONIC BRANDS' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units...

