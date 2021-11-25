ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

AP Source: Rangnick talks with Man United over manager's job

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPrki_0d6vu7ng00

Manchester United has turned to renowned German coach Ralf Rangnick about rescuing the team's season by taking temporary charge.

No final agreement has been reached but discussions with United are ongoing about the former Leipzig coach leaving his role as head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks.

The managerial vacancy was opened up at United by the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. Rangnick could be coach only until the end of the season but there's potential for an ongoing role at the record 20-time English champions.

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who was on Solskjaer’s coaching staff, was put in temporary charge with United saying it wanted to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season before making a permanent appointment. Carrick started midweek with a 2-0 win at Villarreal, securing a place in the round of 16 in the Champions League.

United is back in action in the Premier League on Sunday at Chelsea, 12 points behind the leader. But there is more than two thirds of the season remaining to close the six-point gap on the Champions League qualification places.

United has struggled to find stability since the 26-year reign of Alex Ferguson ended with him heading off into retirement in 2013 by lifting the Premier League trophy for a 13th time. Only three trophies of note have been won since then, with Louis van Gaal delivering the FA Cup in 2016 and José Mourinho the League Cup and Europa League the following year.

United would be going from the inexperience of Solskjaer to 63-year-old Rangnick who has experience as a sporting director and coach — particularly within Red Bull’s network of clubs with roles at Salzburg and Leipzig. Before then he won the German Cup with Schalke in 2011 when he also reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

Rangnick was a pioneer of the high-intensity pressing style of play developed in Germany and increasingly dominant in world football over the last decade. He was an influence on younger coaches such as Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann.

Rangnick was only the coach for two single-season spells at Leipzig, and one of those was spent in the second division with the then-fast-rising German club.

Going to United could allow him to get accustomed to the team before moving upstairs when a permanent manager is appointed.

Most of Rangnick’s time over the last decade was spent as sporting director, first at Salzburg, then Leipzig, then in an overall role for the whole Red Bull network, overseeing transfers and hiring while coaches handled the day-to-day tactical work.

His most recent role in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow has been more of the same, with overall authority for transfer strategy and the recent appointment of a fellow German, Markus Gisdol, as coach.

Rangnick has regularly been linked with high-profile jobs at top European clubs over the past decade, without the rumors ever quite being realized. He came closest when he was linked with the AC Milan coach’s job for much of the 2019-20 season, but the move fell apart after incumbent Stefano Pioli improved results enough to earn a contract extension.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Pioli
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Markus Gisdol
Person
José Mourinho
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Louis Van Gaal
The Independent

Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia impress Manchester United in talks over interim manager’s job

Lucien Favre and Rudi Garcia have impressed Manchester United officials in initial talks over an interim manager.The Old Trafford hierarchy have been conducting talks this week, with football director John Murtough leading the discussions. Although it had been felt United might push for Mauricio Pochettino to take over quickly as permanent manager, the club are intent on pursuing a temporary coach so they can make a more considered decision for the future.Some sources maintain that the Old Trafford executives are no longer as convinced by Pochettino as had been made out, and that the true top target remains Ajax’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Today's top sports stories: Ralf Rangnick to take over as Manchester United interim manager, Let's not rush Afena-Gyan, NBA roundup... plus more

Catch up on some of the sports stories you may have missed on Primenewsghana. Ralf Rangnick has reached an agreement with Manchester United to become their interim manager. Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says AS Roma prodigy Felix Afena-Gyan should not be rushed into the senior national team set up.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Source#German#Leipzig#The Associated Press#English#Villarreal#The Champions League#The Premier League#Chelsea#Europa League#Red Bull#Schalke
Myhighplains.com

Rangnick, German soccer’s ‘Professor,’ hired by Man United

As the pioneer of a high-intensity pressing game adopted widely across Germany, Ralf Rangnick was an inspiration for coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel who have gone on to be successful at two of England’s biggest soccer teams. At the age of 63, Rangnick is heading to the English...
AMARILLO, TX
primenewsghana.com

Today's top sports stories: Ballon d'Or comes off tonight, Rangnick appointed as Man United interim manager, GAA lifts indefinite suspension on Martha Bissah ... plus more

Catch up on some of the sports stories you may have missed on Primenewsghana. 2021 Ballon d'Or winners will be announced today, Monday, November 29 at at the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris. Manchester United has confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim manager until the end...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Rangnick era begins while Benitez faces big test – Premier League talking points

Manchester United begin the Ralf Rangnick era at home to Arsenal, while beleaguered Everton boss Rafael Benitez is desperate for an upturn in fortunes ahead of his first Merseyside derby against former club Liverpool.Elsewhere, the bottom two of Newcastle and Norwich meet at St James’ Park in a significant game in the battle for survival.Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points going into a full round of midweek Premier League fixtures.Rangnick is a Red"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

When is Ralf Rangnick's first game as Man Utd manager?

Red Devils fans will have to wait to see their new custodian strut his stuff on the sidelines, but when will he be there?. Manchester United fans are anticipating a new era of Gegenpressing at Old Trafford as the tenure of new boss Ralf Rangnick gets set to begin in earnest.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s history, managerial record and profile of new Manchester United manager

Manchester United have hired Ralf Rangnick as the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least in the short term.The German joins initially as interim manager until the end of the season with a two-year consultancy deal to follow.He arrives for his first job in England after years of being linked with roles but rarely coaching or working outside of Germany until recently - so who is he and what are the Old Trafford club getting with him?What is his background?A very modest playing career was ended early so he could start coaching - he was in the Stuttgart set-up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Paris Saint-Germain's Aminata Diallo arrested for allegedly hiring men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui

A soccer player in France was arrested this week after investigators say she orchestrated a violent attack on one of her teammates. Aminata Diallo, a midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain, was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with an assault on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui that took place last Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, Hamrouai was attacked by two men wearing balaclavas as she arrived at her home.
SOCCER
ABC News

ABC News

464K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy