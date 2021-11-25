ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bail denied to 18-year-old accused of opening fire on group in Lawndale, killing 2 teens and wounding 3

By William Lee, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago

Bail was denied Thursday to an 18-year-old man connected to an incident where gunmen opened fire on a group of teenagers on the city’s West Side in July, killing two.

Detrevion Williams faces two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths that occurred near Douglas Boulevard and Christiana Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood on July 21. Killed were Damarion Benson, 15, and Devion Wright, 16.

The shooting also left three others wounded, and prosecutors expect Williams to be charged with attempted first-degree murder at a future hearing.

Judge Susana L. Ortiz denied Williams bail during a hearing that was broadcast on YouTube.

In court, prosecutors said Williams and another gunman emerged from a gangway and opened fire on the group of teens standing on the street, striking five people around 6 p.m.

Benson and Wright each died from gunshot wounds to the head, authorities said. The other three victims survived their wounds.

Prosecutors didn’t present a motive for the shooting or say whether the victims were the intended targets.

Williams and the second gunman, whose weapon had a 50-round drum magazine, were seen running to a black BMW that fled the scene. Authorities used a mix of eyewitnesses, surveillance video, license plate readers, a police helicopter and phone records to track Williams from the scene of the shooting as well as an alley, where a getaway vehicle and several weapons were found.

Two of the weapons recovered were tied to bullet casings found at the murder scene. Video also captured Williams wearing a turquoise hooded sweatshirt seen on one of the shooters. The sweatshirt was later recovered by police and tested positive for gunshot residue, prosecutors said.

The BMW was stolen from an Addison car dealership earlier on the day of the shooting, authorities said. Two people were arrested but were only charged with unlawful use of a weapon, prosecutors said.

Williams’ private attorney said he was an 18-year-old senior at an alternative high school scheduled to graduate in June.

If convicted, Williams faces life in prison.

Note: The story has been been updated to correct information about the defendant’s attorney.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Hoax turned real? Man tells Chicago Ridge police he was pricked by needle attached to gas pump handle

It’s long been an urban legend, but Chicago Ridge police this week are investigating a report that a man was pricked by a needle when he grabbed a gas pump. Police say the man reported being punctured by a needle affixed to the trigger of a gas pump nozzle shortly after 7 p.m. Monday at a Chicago Ridge gas station. It reportedly happened at the Shell station near the intersection of 111th ...
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
Chicago Tribune

‘That’s when I proceeded to punch him in the face’: Key witness in Jussie Smollett trial testifies about actor’s alleged plot to stage hate crime

It was “colder than penguins’ feet” the night Abimbola Osundairo and his brother gathered their bleach and ski masks and headed to downtown Chicago, waiting to give a fake beating to actor Jussie Smollett. The plan for the hoax attack had been carefully laid out days earlier, when Smollett revealed he was upset that folks at the “Empire” series’ studio weren’t taking a threatening letter he’d ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy