Bail denied to 18-year-old accused of opening fire on group in Lawndale, killing 2 teens and wounding 3

Bail was denied Thursday to an 18-year-old man connected to an incident where gunmen opened fire on a group of teenagers on the city’s West Side in July, killing two.

Detrevion Williams faces two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths that occurred near Douglas Boulevard and Christiana Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood on July 21. Killed were Damarion Benson, 15, and Devion Wright, 16.

The shooting also left three others wounded, and prosecutors expect Williams to be charged with attempted first-degree murder at a future hearing.

Judge Susana L. Ortiz denied Williams bail during a hearing that was broadcast on YouTube.

In court, prosecutors said Williams and another gunman emerged from a gangway and opened fire on the group of teens standing on the street, striking five people around 6 p.m.

Benson and Wright each died from gunshot wounds to the head, authorities said. The other three victims survived their wounds.

Prosecutors didn’t present a motive for the shooting or say whether the victims were the intended targets.

Williams and the second gunman, whose weapon had a 50-round drum magazine, were seen running to a black BMW that fled the scene. Authorities used a mix of eyewitnesses, surveillance video, license plate readers, a police helicopter and phone records to track Williams from the scene of the shooting as well as an alley, where a getaway vehicle and several weapons were found.

Two of the weapons recovered were tied to bullet casings found at the murder scene. Video also captured Williams wearing a turquoise hooded sweatshirt seen on one of the shooters. The sweatshirt was later recovered by police and tested positive for gunshot residue, prosecutors said.

The BMW was stolen from an Addison car dealership earlier on the day of the shooting, authorities said. Two people were arrested but were only charged with unlawful use of a weapon, prosecutors said.

Williams’ private attorney said he was an 18-year-old senior at an alternative high school scheduled to graduate in June.

If convicted, Williams faces life in prison.

Note: The story has been been updated to correct information about the defendant’s attorney.