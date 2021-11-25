ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

GPs back strike action over face-to-face appointments

By Laura Donnelly,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

The doctors’ union has voted in favour of industrial action - but its new chief has instead called for a “fresh start” with the Government after the vote had a low turnout. The British Medical Association polled its members as part of protests against a government drive to boost...

www.telegraph.co.uk

BBC

Foyle Port: Some workers taking strike action over pay

Some staff at Foyle Port in Londonderry are taking strike action over pay. Members of the trade union Unite said the strike is expected to significantly affect port operations. The union said the dispute centres on a rejected demand for a 2.1% pay rise this year, following a pay freeze.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Funding announced to help GPs offer more appointments

Nicola Sturgeon has announced a £30 million fund to help GPs offer more appointments as part of a “significant down payment” of extra money for the Scottish NHS The First Minister used her SNP conference speech to set out funding aimed at helping GPs hold more surgeries and face-to-face appointments during the winter months.Support totalling £30 million will be spread over two payments and can be used to schedule more appointments or pay practice nurses and external locum GPs for additional hours.While I still hope it will not be necessary, if difficult decisions need to be made to keep us...
WORLD
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid patient died in hospital side room after breathing tube disconnected and calls for help went unanswered

A pensioner died alone in a hospital side room after his breathing tube became detached and his appeals for help went unanswered.The 73-year-old man, identified only as Terry, was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in December 2020, the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) said.The married father of six was given oxygen but levels of the gas in his blood repeatedly dropped below correct levels, so medics attached a breathing machine called a CPAP. The device produces positive pressure through a tube and mask, but is non-invasive.He was placed in a side room off a ward because the CPAP process can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nursing Times

What should happen to a nurse who prepared medication alone and without a drug chart?

Nurse A’s fitness to practise was referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council after allegations were made about his preparation and handling of medication on the ward. 1. Prepared a syringe containing unknown medication:. a. In the clean utility room;. b. Without having the appropriate drug chart;. c. Without the...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Surgeon slams hospital for 'everyday sexism' after staff member lists her male colleagues using their professional titles on whiteboard but leaves hers off

A consultant vascular surgeon has criticised a hospital where she works after she was addressed on a whiteboard by only her surname, while her male colleagues were afforded their full professional titles. Dr Virginia Bowbrick tweeted her frustration after a staff member wrote the names of her male peers working...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJON

People Are Getting Out of Health Care in Large Numbers

CentraCare has lost more than 1,000 employees in the past year due to various reasons. That according to CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris. He says:. The COVID-19 virus has caused many people to leave for other jobs in the health care industry, leaving health care completely or they are just leaving us.
HEALTH
The Independent

Closing schools ‘last possible option’ in fight against new Covid-19 variant

Closing schools is the last possible option in the fight against the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Education Secretary has said.Nadhim Zahawi said he does not support the return of “bubbles” in schools – where whole classes or year groups could be sent home after a positive Covid-19 test – as it reduces attendance “significantly”.His comments came as targeted testing of pupils began in two schools in Essex and Nottinghamshire after cases of the Omicron variant were detected in the local areas.Face masks are being recommended in communal areas of England’s secondary schools and colleges, but teaching unions are...
EDUCATION
healthing.ca

'I'm getting sicker and sicker every day:' Woman calls on government to tackle mounting backlog of surgeries

Stephanie Brad’s surgery has been postponed twice during the pandemic , and with no new date scheduled, she says her condition is worsening. On each of Brad’s visit to the hospital for emergency treatment, “the doctors, the surgeons, they just keep looking at me saying, you know, there’s nothing we can do for you until you get this surgery .”
HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19 Omicron variant case linked to Brentwood primary school

One of the first UK cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been linked to a primary school in Essex. Following further contract tracing of a case that emerged in Brentwood, there was a confirmed link to Larchwood Primary School in Pilgrims Hatch, Essex County Council said. It said specialist...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Dying patients go without care as community nurses ‘on their knees’

Dying patients are going without care in their own homes because of a collapse in community nursing services, new data shared with The Independent reveals.Across England a third of district nurses say they are now being forced to delay visits to end of life care patients because of surging demand and a lack of staff. This is up from just 2 per cent in 2015.The situation means some patients may have to wait for essential care and pain medication to keep them comfortable.Other care being delayed includes patients with pressure ulcers, wounds which need treating and patients needing blocked catheters...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Allergic conditions linked to lower COVID-19 infection risk

People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax. And contrary to the findings of recent studies, older...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Schools urged to relax uniform rules to combat cold if class windows are opened

Uniform policies should be relaxed in schools to allow pupils to stay warm if classroom windows and doors need to be opened for ventilation, Scotland’s Education Secretary has said.Shirley-Anne Somerville also said the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in Scotland vindicated the “unpopular” decision to make pupils continue to wear face coverings in school, warning that a “really, really cautious approach” was required.Speaking on a panel alongside the general secretary of the EIS teaching union, Larry Flanagan, the Education Secretary suggested opening windows and doors to help with the circulation of airPoor air circulation has been identified as...
EDUCATION

