The countdown has officially begun, as we are now less than 25 days away until Christmas. The impending holiday comes with plenty of traditions, like taking time to celebrate with loved ones, listening to seasonal tunes, making festive cookies and treats for Santa Claus, and opening up gifts found beneath the Christmas tree. In the weeks leading up to the holiday, many people do their best to hide those presents from family members and friends, but that effort is not not always successful. According to a recent study conducted by Neighborly that surveyed 1,000 Americans, only 50 percent of respondents have hidden gifts without them being found. As for the most popular hiding spot? Bedroom closets. But this exact location is actually the first place people look for the Christmas presents and the area where the gifts are found.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 HOURS AGO