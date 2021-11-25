ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 8 spoilers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Are you going to give thanks alongside a brand-new episode coming on the network? If you are wondering about that very thing, we are more than happy to help!. Unfortunately, it looks like we’re going to have to press pause on new...

FanSided

Is Chicago Med a new episode tonight? (Nov. 17, 2021)

Chicago Med has seen lots of drama in recent weeks. The subplot involving Matt Cooper (Michael Rady) hit a snag when the doctor nearly overdosed on drugs, while Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) has struggled to acclimate to work following his nearly fatal encounter in season 6. That said, there’s...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Could Dr. Veronica Fuentes Be Getting the Boot so Soon on 'New Amsterdam'? [SPOILERS]

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 8. Season 4 of New Amsterdam has gone heavy on the drama — and it seems as though we may be losing many of the title's cast members this season. There have been rumors that some longtime favorites will be exiting the show this season (though few of these rumors have been confirmed just yet), and now viewers are wondering if Dr. Veronica Fuentes will be next to leave. Is she already exiting the show? Here's what we know.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Will Summer impact John?

This coming Sunday you’re going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 on Paramount Network — so where will things go for John Dutton?. On this past episode of the series, we saw almost right away that Kevin Costner’s character made a surprising connection in Summer. On paper, the two almost have nothing in common — she’s an activist and he’s a powerful rancher. Yet, they were able to find some common ground as he offered to show her around the ranch. Not only that, but it seems like she’s staying around! She’s at least present in the promo for what lies ahead, and there’s at least a small chance she becomes a love interest of sorts for John.
TV SERIES
Person
Wendie Malick
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: Meredith Eaton returning!

Consider this an early Christmas present to a lot of longtime NCIS fans: Meredith Eaton could be coming back on board!. In a new post on Instagram, cast member Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Torres) divulged a “big secret” by sharing a video of himself alongside the MacGyver alum on set. Given that Eaton was wearing an NCIS visitor’s badge, it’s pretty darn clear that she is back to play a role. Commence your rejoicing accordingly!
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.08 - The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin - Press Release

“The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin” – Sheldon battles President Hagemeyer’s (Wendie Malick) mysterious boss over the university’s science requirements. Also, Mary discovers that Georgie is working at Meemaw’s illegal gambling room, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 10 spoilers: First look at fall finale!

Season 5 episode 10 is coming to Fox on Tuesday, December 7, and we can tell you already this is no ordinary episode. This will be the epic fall finale! This is the sort of show that tends to unleash big cliffhangers at any given moment, and we imagine there will be some plot points here that will leave you very anxious for what’s coming up in 2022.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? New season 4 details

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself wondering about that right now, of course we’re happy to held a helping hand!. Of course, we wish that the news we were providing today was of the more pleasant variety but alas, that is not the case. There is no new installment tonight, as this is the final week of a planned hiatus. The show is coming back with a new episode entitled “Welcome to the Family Business” on November 29 and at its core, the question being posed here is a pretty simple one: Could Calvin be forced to fire Tina? We gotta imagine that this will create a very interesting dilemma for him, given that he cares about her but also needs to ensure that his business stays successful. As you would imagine, this is not the easiest line in the world for him to tow.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 7 spoilers: Fairytale theater!

Season 18 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Today Was a Fairytale,” which on paper sounds rather magical, no? Unfortunately, we have a feeling that the episode itself may not be all about unicorns, dragons, and other mystical beings. Instead, we’d wager that this title revolves around a...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 7 spoilers: Midseason finale!

As you prepare for Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 7 next week, there’s one thing to know right away: This is the last episode of the year. Even though “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!” has not been necessarily hyped as the midseason finale, that doesn’t change the fact that it is. Whatever transpires here will carry over into when the show returns in early 2022.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Is ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Airing a New Episode Tonight?

NCIS: Hawai’i typically airs new episodes every Monday night at 10/9 Central, but is tonight any different since we’re so close to a holiday?. Unfortunately for any excited fans, yes. The brand new NCIS spinoff will not be airing any new episode today. Fans will have to wait until next week on Monday, November 29th for the show, and its flagship NCIS, to return.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Nayte & Michelle Young’s students

Based on what we’re seeing at this point from The Bachelorette episode 6 on ABC tonight, this one could be fun! After all, Michelle Young’s actual students are going to have a big role to play in helping her through the process. We think this is a great window into her world as a teacher, but also a great way to see who genuinely loves kids and could be a great father after the fact.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Chicago Fire spoilers: Beloved character to finally return in season 10

Chicago Fire has seen a lot of characters come and go over the years. While some of these departures have been of the more permanent kind, many others have been in ways that left the door wide open for characters to return when the timing was right. This has allowed the writers to bring back characters from time to time via guest appearances and even a few multi-episode arcs.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Flash season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Javicia Leslie, more appear!

Next week on The Flash season 8 episode 3, you’re going to have arguably the biggest crossover event in “Armageddon” yet. Not only is Black Lightning going to be back after turning up on tonight’s installment, but there are some other familiar faces turning up, as well: Take Batwoman, Alex Danvers, and also Ryan Choi.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago Med season 7 episode 9 spoilers: A ‘Secret Santa’ story?

Today NBC unveiled some of the first news all about Chicago Med season 7 episode 9, including that it will, in fact, be set at Christmas. Isn’t that worth celebrating? Given that the December 8 episode is existing somewhat on its own little island, that gives the writers an opportunity to have a little bit of fun here and allow themselves some creative freedom.
CHICAGO, IL

