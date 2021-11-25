Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 8 spoilers

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself wondering about that right now, of course we’re happy to held a helping hand!. Of course, we wish that the news we were providing today was of the more pleasant variety but alas, that is not the case. There is no new installment tonight, as this is the final week of a planned hiatus. The show is coming back with a new episode entitled “Welcome to the Family Business” on November 29 and at its core, the question being posed here is a pretty simple one: Could Calvin be forced to fire Tina? We gotta imagine that this will create a very interesting dilemma for him, given that he cares about her but also needs to ensure that his business stays successful. As you would imagine, this is not the easiest line in the world for him to tow.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO