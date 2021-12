Worried about inflation eating up your paycheck? Relax: Uncle Sam can keep sending you handouts to make up the difference. That, at least, is the warped and dangerous logic behind President Joe Biden’s claim last week that if you “combine” average wage increases with “the direct relief my administration’s provided . . . disposable income has actually gone up 2 percent this year, even after accounting for higher prices.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO