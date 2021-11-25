ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Century Career Center Co-op: Brooklynn Gordon

Pharos-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentury Career Center class: Work-Based Learning--Cooperative Education. Supervisor’s title: McHale Performing Arts Center Manager. Please explain your job duties. “I do many different things from working in the shop, using power tools, to running and operating the lighting board. I hang and focus stage lights. I run cables and hook up...

www.pharostribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
prospectusnews.com

Career center conversations

The semester is ending. Grades almost final. What is the next step? When it comes to planning for the next semester and after, Parkland has the best resources. It’s National Career Development Month, often under appreciated but never forgotten, especially not by Parkland’s Career Counselor, Brennon Hightower. Throughout the month Hightower has and will continue to have easy meet and greets with students in the Student Union (U-wing) to jump-start conversations on their career endeavors. There are only two more chances to meet with her here, from 10 am to 12 pm Monday, November 15th, and from 12 pm to 2 pm Tuesday the 23rd. Creating that conversation with Hightower, if only for 15 minutes will be worth it. If you cannot find the time in those two days, don’t fret, she’s still available. Hightower’s office is in Room U279, where most students will have visited before for academic counseling so they could sign up for their classes. She accepts walk-ins, but due to the semester’s ending approaching, making an appointment might be better.
EDUCATION
Pharos-Tribune

Century Career Center Intern: Arturo Martinez-Salinas

Parents’ names: Noemi Salinas-Cruz and Guillermo Arturo Martinez. Post-secondary plans: Go to a college or university for a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design. Century Career Center class: Professional Career Internship. Century Career Center instructor: Cynthi Frye. Business name: Century Career Center. Supervisor’s name: Melissa Denney. Supervisor’s title: Graphic Designer and...
ACCIDENTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Career Center Ridge Runner

The Carpentry class has been hard at work learning construction safety and proper usage of the different tools in the shop. Students have built shelves for the tool closet. PRCTC's Health Science classes toured ICC's Health Science programs at the Tupelo campus. The students were able to have hands-on participation in most of the programs they visited. All the students had a wonderful time and were able to obtain more information about the excellent programs offered at ICC.
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How Things Work#Cynthi Frye Supervisor#Hang Focus Programming Of
Norwalk Reflector

Firelands Co-Op announces winners

NEW LONDON — As part of National Co-op Month, Firelands Electric Cooperative held a special prize drawing in October for its members. Three individuals were randomly selected from nearly 400 entries submitted via mail and online. Len Leber of Shiloh was the grand prize winner of a 5-quart Oster air...
NEW LONDON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Sheridan Press

Co-op gallery expanding, helping artists

SHERIDAN — Make it or break it. Many artists live by this statement. Navigating the world of art is challenging, with most artists taking up a day job to pay the bills and spending long nights sitting down at a pottery wheel or picking up a paint brush. Despite hours poured into artwork, high gallery commission fees and finding the niche in Sheridan to market their art means making art a full-time job is challenging for many artists.
SHERIDAN, WY
virtualbx.com

San Antonio: Gordon Hartman Seeks Federal Aid for The Multi-Assistance Center

Feature Photo: Dirt work activity at the project site for the future The MAC at Morgan’s Wonderland can be seen in this February 2021 captured image. Source: Google Streets. San Antonio (Bexar County) — The developer for The Multi-Assistance Center (The MAC) located next to Morgan’s Wonderland is requesting federal assistance to construct an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Milton Daily Standard

Artisan Corner Co-op ready for season

MIFFLINBURG — The upcoming weekend will include a first anniversary open house at a unique craft venture. The open house at the Artisan Corner Co-op will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27 and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at 500 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. Sunday hours will correspond with the 5 p.m. Mifflinburg holiday tree lighting and include scheduled visits by Santa and the Union County West End Fair Queen.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Spotlight News

Learning Center: Toys that pull double duty

During the holidays, the stores are packed with a variety of toys and games, making it hard for parents to know which types are appropriate matches for their children.  By selecting toys that offer a combination of fun and learning, parents can do more than just stimulate a child’s enjoyment – they can inspire and […]
KIDS
Daily Item

Artisan co-op celebrates first anniversary at Mifflinburg facility

MIFFLINBURG — A pop-up store that was supposed to last through the holiday season ended up staying — and thriving — through the year. Now it’s time to celebrate. The Artisan Corner Co-op, on the corner of Chestnut and Fifth streets, will celebrate its First Anniversary Open House, starting Black Friday and continuing throughout the holiday season. The co-op is open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 2 to 8 p.m.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Pharos-Tribune

Indiana State U. Performing Arts Series presents Christmas in Killarney

TERRE HAUTE — Traditional Irish dances by Christmas in Killarney is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in Tilson Auditorium in Tirey Hall at Indiana State University. This Performing Arts Series show will transport the audience to the old village of Killarney in Ireland for an evening of Irish traditions and favorite Christmas songs. Irish dancers will leap through the air and tap their feet during the music of the season. Patrons will see what it means to celebrate Christmas the “Irish” way – where some of the most iconic Christmas traditions originated.
INDIANA STATE
The Morning Call

Prominent Lehigh Valley artist Rigo Peralta brings ‘love of creating’ to new gallery in Allentown

A prominent Lehigh Valley artist is showcasing his works alongside other regional artists’ pieces at a new Allentown gallery and studio. Rigo Peralta, an internationally known surreal artist, on Nov. 20 hosted a grand opening celebration of his new Rigo Art Gallery/Studio at 1601 W. Chew St. The space previously housed Beachead Comics, a comic book shop that relocated to another Chew Street ...
Pharos-Tribune

Century Career Center Intern: Bailey Leffert

Career goal: I plan on going to IUK for my bachelor’s degree in psychology. I am hoping to become a therapist or social worker. Century Career Center class: Work-Based Learning — Cooperative Education. Century Career Center instructor: Cynthi Frye. Supervisor’s name: Jodi Nicoll. Supervisor’s title: Administrative coordinator. Student’s input. Please...
JOBS
Pharos-Tribune

Century Career Center Co-op: Kali Ditto

Century Career Center class: Work-Based Learning--Cooperative Education. How has this co-op position been helpful to you? “This co-op position has not only allowed me to leave school early, but has given me more opportunities to get things done. I have been able to get more hours at my job, which has helped me learn more about the store, and I got promoted! On days I do not work, going home early has allowed more time for homework, studying, and time for myself. All of this has been so helpful for my work ethic, attitude, and motivation.”
LOGANSPORT, IN
Pharos-Tribune

Century Career Center Intern: Jose Barradas

Century Career Center class: Work-Based Learning — Cooperative Education. Please explain your job duties. “My job duties are to deliver furniture such as sectionals, recliners, or sofas and work in the warehouse.”. How has this co-op position been helpful to you? “It has been helpful in helping me with social...
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy