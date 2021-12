My first interaction with the organization Gift of Life, whose purpose is to facilitate bone marrow and blood stem cell donations in hopes of curing blood cancer, was in the winter of 2019 while I was in yeshiva in Israel. A representative from the organization spoke to us one evening about what they do, the importance of swabbing for potential matches and what could potentially happen if someone was a match. After he spoke, I swabbed and headed out. I knew I had just done a nice thing, but in my mind I was never going to hear from the organization again.

CANCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO