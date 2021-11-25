Manchester United hires Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

Manchester City midfielder Rodri believes the champions are now starting to hit their stride.City claimed their fifth successive win in all competitions on Sunday as they ground out a hard-fought 2-1 success over West Ham amid heavy snow at the Etihad Stadium.The result took City within a point of leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.Rodri said: “I think we are in the best shape of the season, not because of results but the way we play – the chances we have, the chances we concede. We are conceding fewer.“We are good in all senses. We just...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO