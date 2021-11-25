ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United hires Ralf Rangnick as interim manager

By Braulio Perez
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While Michael Carrick powered Manchester United to a Champions League win over Villarreal this week, his time in charge appears to be coming to an end. That's because it has been reported that...

Rangnick era begins while Benitez faces big test – Premier League talking points

Manchester United begin the Ralf Rangnick era at home to Arsenal, while beleaguered Everton boss Rafael Benitez is desperate for an upturn in fortunes ahead of his first Merseyside derby against former club Liverpool.Elsewhere, the bottom two of Newcastle and Norwich meet at St James’ Park in a significant game in the battle for survival.Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points going into a full round of midweek Premier League fixtures.Rangnick is a Red"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad...
Paris Saint-Germain's Aminata Diallo arrested for allegedly hiring men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui

A soccer player in France was arrested this week after investigators say she orchestrated a violent attack on one of her teammates. Aminata Diallo, a midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain, was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with an assault on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui that took place last Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, Hamrouai was attacked by two men wearing balaclavas as she arrived at her home.
Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
Rodri believes Manchester City are starting to hit their stride

Manchester City midfielder Rodri believes the champions are now starting to hit their stride.City claimed their fifth successive win in all competitions on Sunday as they ground out a hard-fought 2-1 success over West Ham amid heavy snow at the Etihad Stadium.The result took City within a point of leaders Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.Rodri said: “I think we are in the best shape of the season, not because of results but the way we play – the chances we have, the chances we concede. We are conceding fewer.“We are good in all senses. We just...
Jamie Carragher hits back after Rio Ferdinand mocks playing career

Liverpool and Manchester United legends Jamie Carragher and Rio Ferdinand have traded insults on social media in a heated disagreement over the goings on at Old Trafford.Following United’s win over Villarreal last week in interim manager Michael Carrick’s first game in charge, Carragher mocked Ferdinand’s famous rant about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.He posted: “Man Utd might not thank me, but get the contract out put it on the table & let him sign it, let him right whatever numbers he wants, let him sign the contract. Carrick’s at the wheel man!”Ferdinand then hit back after Carragher and Man Utd legend Roy...
Wolves boss Bruno Lage clear about transfer plan in the January sales

Boss Bruno Lage insisted his transfer plan was clear and vowed Wolves would not waste their money in the January sales.The head coach is keen to add to his squad next month as Wolves chase a return to Europe.Lage wanted Lille’s Renato Sanches in the summer and missed out on other targets but is keen to ensure Wolves remain strong for the second half of the season.“One thing is what I want and the people know what I want. I have seen how the competition needs to be inside our building,” he said, ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Burnley.“We need...
