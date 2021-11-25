ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Preview: Louisville hosts Kentucky

By Michael McCammon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisville (6-5) welcomes rival Kentucky (8-3) to Cardinal Stadium on Saturday night for the renewal of the annual meeting for the Governor's Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm and ESPN2 will provide the television broadcast. Broadcast Details. Date: Saturday, Nov. 27. Time: 7:30 p.m. (ET) Site: Louisville, Ky. Stadium:...

