Game Preview: Louisville hosts Kentucky

Three quick thoughts following Nebraska basketball’s 104-100 quadruple overtime loss to NC State on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. — It wasn’t the kind of game you probably wanted four helpings of overtime with, but that’s what you got from Nebraska and NC State. Nebraska will also head back to Lincoln kicking itself for not winning the game when it had the chance. The Huskers led by as many as 14 in the second half, before the teams combined to miss their first 13 shots in the opening overtime period. Nebraska had the chance to win the game in the second overtime period, but a Bryce McGowens free throw rimmed out and the teams went to a third overtime. It felt like a game where Nebraska desperately needed leadership and toughness from a player like Trey McGowens. This is a team and a program still learning how to win, and a road victory would have been huge for the program heading into the start of Big Ten play and a matchup with Auburn later this month.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO