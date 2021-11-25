ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils claim Nathan Bastian off waivers from Kraken

By Gavin Lee
 6 days ago
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back, Nathan. The New Jersey Devils have claimed Nathan Bastian off waivers from the Seattle Kraken, bringing back the player they lost in the expansion draft.

Bastian, 23, never seemed like a player that would make it through waivers, given the mix of size, draft pedigree and relative youth that he brings. A second-round pick in 2016, he played 41 games for the Devils last season, scoring ten points and forming a nice line with longtime teammate Michael McLeod.

While he failed to provide much offense with the Kraken, scoring just one goal and two points in 12 games, Bastian does actually have some upside on that side of the puck. The 6’4″ forward has scored 44 goals in 188 AHL games and even his seven in 60 NHL games show a player who can chip in once in a while.

He’ll now avoid a return to the minor leagues, as the Devils will have to keep him on the active roster. To make room, Jesper Boqvist has been moved to injured reserve retroactive to November 18.

For Seattle, this appears to be another case of wasting an expansion pick. There wasn’t a ton of talent available on the Devils roster, but it seems likely that someone like Andreas Johnsson would have been more valuable, even despite his contract. Now they’ve lost Bastian for nothing (save the small fee a team must pay to claim a player), after just 12 games.

letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Golden Knights claim Adam Brooks off waivers from Canadiens

The Vegas Golden Knights have claimed centre Adam Brooks off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens. Brooks, 25, had an assist in four games with the Habs this season. A fourth-round pick in 2016 by Toronto, Brooks had four goals and one assists in 11 games with the Maple Leafs last season.
NHL
FanSided

Blackhawks: Kick off four game road trip against Kraken

The Chicago Blackhawks and Seattle Kraken have never played during the regular season. This certainly will be a big moment for the Hawks as they face off against a new franchise. The Chicago Blackhawks start a four game road trip tonight against the Seattle Kraken. After tonight’s matchup the Hawks...
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

FTB: Ondřej Kaše not injured, Adam Brooks claimed on waivers by Vegas

Ondřej Kaše missed yesterday’s practice after getting x-rays done on his foot after blocking a shot in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators. The talented, tenacious, but often-injured right winger should be good to go for Thursday, adding more proof to the fact that “injury prone” players don’t really exist. Players like Kaše throw their bodies around to make plays, and I’m sure that’s hard on the body, but it doesn’t mean their body itself is more fragile than anyone else’s. Hopefully Kaše is 100% for the next game because he’s a really important part of the group.
NHL
