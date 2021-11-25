ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wilshere refuses to rule out signing with Arsenal

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Wilshere has not ruled out a return to Arsenal. The former Gunners midfielder has been training with Mikel Arteta's side to maintain his fitness. And Wilshere hasn't ruled out the possibility of signing up with his...

www.tribalfootball.com

Yardbarker

Watch: Jack Wilshere refuses to wear a Spurs shirt in hilarious prank

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere showed that he’s a true Gooner as he refused to put on a Tottenham shirt – even when he thought a world record was up for grabs!. Watch the video below from talkSPORT, which shows Wilshere taking part in a challenge to wear 31 football shirts, with host Andy Goldstein telling him that would earn him the new world record.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wilshere: Arsenal players will be happy seeing Arteta clash with Klopp

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere was happy seeing Mikel Arteta clash with Liverpool rival Jurgen Klopp during Saturday's defeat. The Spaniard let his temper get the better of him in the latter stages of the first half following an aerial challenge from Sadio Mane on Takehiro Tomiyasu. Arteta clearly felt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wilshere urges calm at Arsenal after Liverpool humbling: Don't forget progress made

Arsenal hero Jack Wilshere has urged his old club not to panic after their 4-0 defeat at Liverpool. Wilshere is convinced the Gunners remain on track for a top four finish. He told Sky Sports: "Without stating the obvious it goes down to the big three and that's what gives Arsenal a real chance for top four because nobody is making a real run for it at the moment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Could Arsenal still give Jack Wilshere a new contract?

Arsenal should come out with their plan for Wilshere by Sylvester Kwentua. Okay family, it’s few days to our game against Newcastle and I am sure we are anxiously awaiting the game on Saturday, which will serve as an opportunity for Arsenal to bounce back after the defeat over last weekend . Meanwhile, as we await the important game, can we talk about Jack Wilshere one more time? It is not a hidden secret that Wilshere has been training with Arsenal since last summer, what seems a secret however, is Arsenal’s plan for their former midfielder. If I am to believe a report in the mirror that Wilshere was recently named the best player in training, then I may just assume that Wilshere will soon become an Arsenal player once again. Let’s look at it this way; If Arsenal had no plan for Wilshere, then why allowing him train with the team, right up to almost midway season? If he was allowed to train with Arsenal for him to keep fit and possibly regain his game form, then Arsenal may be looking at the possibility of signing a player who has the club’s DNA in his blood. If Arsenal has plans to sign him, I am fine with it, but then would he be the same Jack whose goal against Norwich City was voted the BBC goal of the season in 2014? Just recently, when Wilshere was asked about the next step in his career, he sounded not sure of what he wanted to do. He said he was not sure if he wished to continue playing or to quit! But from his constant participation in Arsenal’s training sessions, one may say that he might have been told by Arsenal to just keep training and see if he could still get a way back into the team. All my presumptions may be wrong, which is why I humbly ask Arsenal to reveal the plan they have for Jack? Do they intend offering him a contract? If yes, then when? We are Arsenal and proud. Sylvester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Jack Wilshere
Tribal Football

​Arsenal manager Arteta reveals Wilshere 'getting better and better'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that former player Jack Wilshere is getting "better and better" by training at the club. Wilshere is still unable to find a team after leaving Bournemouth at the end of last season. The former England star is training with the Gunners, and Arteta was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Turkish club expects to sign Arsenal man in January

Galatasaray has made Mohamed Elneny a transfer target for the new year as he edges closer to the end of his stay at Arsenal. The Egyptian has been out of favour at the Emirates and usually gets playing chances in the cups or when the alternatives ahead of him aren’t playing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Arsenal: Last time out

Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. Diogo Jota scored twice as Jurgen Klopp's side outclassed the Gunners at Emirates Stadium back in April to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Agent of Arsenal midfielder Lokonga hits out at Martinez

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has hit out at Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. Stijn Francis insists Lokonga's form with the Gunners warrants a place in Martinez's midfield. He posted to social media yesterday: "10 matches at the number 5 of the Premier League: 0 minutes in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Arsenal#Tribal Football
Daily Mail

Roma chief refuses to rule out move for Man United full-back Diogo Dalot as Jose Mourinho plots reunion with his compatriot who he once labelled the 'best young defender in Europe'

Roma director Tiago Pinto has this week refused to rule out a January transfer window swoop for out-of-favour Manchester United starlet Diogo Dalot. The Italian giants have been linked with the United full-back ever since the arrival of Jose Mourinho in the dugout during the summer. Mourinho worked closely with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Roma keeping alive hope of signing Arsenal midfielder Xhaka

Roma are keeping alive their hope of signing Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. The Swiss midfielder was a target for Roma last summer before he signed a new contract with Arsenal. Xhaka is currently sidelined for three months with a knee injury. According toCorriere dello Sport, Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Amaury Bischoff: Arsenal's 'most left-field signing' ever?

The midfielder's one-year stint at the Emirates Stadium saw him make just four appearances - but why did it not work out in north London?. It really says something when a player is described by his former club's own official website as being one of their "most left-field signings". But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Arsene Wenger admits he could have signed Cristiano Ronaldo for Arsenal if he was just 'a few days quicker' before superstar joined Man United... and he also narrowly missed out on landing a teenage N'Golo Kante!

Arsene Wenger claims that Arsenal could have signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003 if they were 'just a fraction quicker' before Manchester United pipped them. At the time, Ronaldo was a relatively unknown 17-year-old at Sporting Lisbon while Wenger was in charge of an Arsenal side who along with United were the chief challengers for the Premier League title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Two positive signs to take from Arsenal’s defeat at Anfield

Two positives from Arsenal’s defeat to Liverpool By Sylvester Kwentua. Here we go again friends, we are back to square one after a humbling defeat over the weekend. We may have lost four goals to Liverpool, but I got two positive and heart gladding things to take away from the game over the weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick prepared to see Ronaldo, Cavani leave Man Utd

New Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is prepared to oversee a major clearout over the two 2022 transfer windows. That's according to BILD, which state headlining those to leave will be Cristiano Ronaldo. In addition to Ronaldo, also in Rangnick's sights are Edinson Cavani (34) and Nemanja Matic (33). Paul...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Flamengo push to re-sign Arsenal defender Pablo Mari

Flamengo are making an attempt to re-sign Pablo Mari from Arsenal. The Spanish centre-back joined Arsenal from the Brazilian giants in January 2020. Mari has struggled for playing time this season after falling behind Gabriel and Ben White in the centre-back pecking order. And there is a possibility Flamengo will...
SOCCER

