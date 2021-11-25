Wilshere refuses to rule out signing with Arsenal

Arsenal should come out with their plan for Wilshere by Sylvester Kwentua. Okay family, it’s few days to our game against Newcastle and I am sure we are anxiously awaiting the game on Saturday, which will serve as an opportunity for Arsenal to bounce back after the defeat over last weekend . Meanwhile, as we await the important game, can we talk about Jack Wilshere one more time? It is not a hidden secret that Wilshere has been training with Arsenal since last summer, what seems a secret however, is Arsenal’s plan for their former midfielder. If I am to believe a report in the mirror that Wilshere was recently named the best player in training, then I may just assume that Wilshere will soon become an Arsenal player once again. Let’s look at it this way; If Arsenal had no plan for Wilshere, then why allowing him train with the team, right up to almost midway season? If he was allowed to train with Arsenal for him to keep fit and possibly regain his game form, then Arsenal may be looking at the possibility of signing a player who has the club’s DNA in his blood. If Arsenal has plans to sign him, I am fine with it, but then would he be the same Jack whose goal against Norwich City was voted the BBC goal of the season in 2014? Just recently, when Wilshere was asked about the next step in his career, he sounded not sure of what he wanted to do. He said he was not sure if he wished to continue playing or to quit! But from his constant participation in Arsenal’s training sessions, one may say that he might have been told by Arsenal to just keep training and see if he could still get a way back into the team. All my presumptions may be wrong, which is why I humbly ask Arsenal to reveal the plan they have for Jack? Do they intend offering him a contract? If yes, then when? We are Arsenal and proud. Sylvester.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO