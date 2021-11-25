Retro Game Controllers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe UK Nintendo Store has officially stocked the highly sought-after wireless Sega Mega Drive controller. The new controller was designed so that Nintendo Switch owners could play the...

The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

The Best Gaming and PS5 Deals to Shop This Weekend: Consoles, Controllers, Monitors and More

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Gamers are in for a treat this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with deals on dozens of high-tech gear that will add a competitive edge to any gaming experience. GameStop, in particular, has come out with some of the best deals of the year for Black Friday. Save up to 50% on gaming laptops, keyboards, mouses and webcams, and up to 60% off coveted games...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

PC Building, Retro Games, Casual Games, and Memories

Welcome to the 100th edition of the Really Useful Podcast. To celebrate our centenary show, usual hosts Christian Cawley, Ben Stegner, and Gavin Phillips have got together to chat through a few thoughts about their preferred computer systems. Laptop, or desktop PC? Bought, or self-built?. Along the way, they discuss...
COMPUTERS
manisteenews.com

Get up to 87% off controllers, headsets, and games during Amazon’s pre-Black Friday gaming sale

For the avid gamer whose love of the craft is only rivaled by a larger appreciation for great deals, Amazon’s Early Black Friday Gaming Event is here to rock your world. Let’s start with a couple of goodies: these multi-platform compatible ENGOO G9900 Gaming Headphones ($16.99) are 63% off their normal price and feature a 720° noise-canceling microphone with a built-in noise reduction chip for high-quality sound that’ll fully immerse you in gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Holiday retro gaming gifts that go back to the future

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. It was a sunny day a million years ago when I stood on an Amazon Treasure Truck line with work friends to buy a Super NES Classic. A couple of years ago little re-creations of classic game consoles were suddenly a super-hot gift. The NES Classic, the SNES Classic, then the Genesis Mini, and even off-the-road wildcards like the PlayStation Classic and Turbografx-16 Mini. Everyone was getting into it.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: Forget Sealed Retro Games, It's Empty Boxes That Are The Hot Ticket Item Now

"Flat GoldenEye boxes could be the next form of currency" There's been a lot of drama surrounding graded retro game sales recently, with many people claiming the whole thing is an elaborate scam. However, it would seem that despite the current cloud of negativity, there's still room for new trends to develop – but we didn't think that selling empty, flat-packed boxes would be one of them.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Prepare for cloud gaming with an Amazon Luna controller for $20 off

Looking to upgrade some of the devices you game with? There are plenty of amazing gaming and PS5 deals ahead of Black Friday, including Amazon's Luna controller, which is currently $20 off of its original price. While it may not be a first-party device like a DualShock or Xbox controller,...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Snag a Razer Kishi for Android gaming controller at 44% off

If you haven't grabbed a Razer Kishi Android game controller yet, this is your opportunity. For Black Friday 2021, Best Buy is discounting the Razer Kishi by 44%, meaning it's available for just $45. Since this controller normally goes for around $80, you can save a fair bit of money by grabbing one right now.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Retro Highway Review

If you’re drawn to Retro Highway, you’re probably of a certain age. Yeah, we’re there too. It was the similarities to Road Rash that grabbed us by the collar, but there are just as many likenesses to Super Hang-On or Outrun. None of these games are what you’d call ‘modern’ – the last Road Rash came out twenty-one years ago – so, if you’re reading this review, you probably have trouble picking up a Sega Mega Drive cartridge once you’ve dropped it.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Best FIFA 22 Black Friday Deals: Games, Controllers, And More

FIFA 22 - Best Black Friday Deals So Far. At the moment, only a few retailers are offering deals on FIFA 22, but we'll keep you up to date as and when we start to see more. Interestingly, Amazon is currently offering discounted bundles, which include the standard edition of the game plus additional FIFA points to kick off your Ultimate Team journey with a bang.
FIFA
godisageek.com

GameSir T4 Mini Multiplatform Gaming Controller review

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a great bit of kit, no doubt. But it’s hardly what you’d call “portable”, weighing almost as much as the Switch itself. It’s also not great for younger gamers with smaller hands. And, yes, you can clip your Joy-cons onto the little adapter that comes with the Switch, but that’s just not comfortable for a lot of people. So enter the GameSir T4 Mini, a bite-sized Pro Controller that’s surprisingly solid.
VIDEO GAMES
Central Michigan Life

COLUMN: Retro Gaming is getting a comeback

If your childhood went anything like mine, you’ll remember the immediate craze that went along with the release of the DS Lite in 2006. Every kid in school had one. It was revolutionary to connect to the internet to play with your friends. Can you think back now and remember the first video game you played or the first console you owned?
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Analogue’s Pocket retro gaming handheld console ships on December 13

The Analogue Pocket looks to be a fantastic retro gaming experience, with a 3.5″ LCD display that operates at a resolution of 1600×1440, for a total display density of 615 PPI. In addition to supporting the range of Game Boy titles, it also works with adapters to support Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color and Atari Lynx cartridges, too. On top of its gaming chops, the console has a built-in digital audio workstation called Nanoloop that acts as both synthesizer and sequencer for music creation.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Build a custom PS5 controller for all your gaming needs with MegaModz

Written in partnership with MegaModz. Console gaming has long lacked the same level of customization and ease of use options that PC peripherals can bring. MegaModz is here to bridge that gap with custom-made console controllers. MegaModz has all kinds of options to help you express your individuality and give...
VIDEO GAMES
The Press

Polymega Base Unit Console with attached EM05 Ultra Element Module, and RC05 Ultra Retro Controller.

Polymega™ HD Modular Game Console Releases, Reveals N64 Support with EM05 Ultra Element Module Set. PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With mass shipments having started in September and thousands of customers having now received their consoles, Playmaji, Inc. today announced the development of a new, 5th module in their lineup of compatible Element Module Sets for Polymega™ – the world's first HD modular game console. Anticipated to release in 2022, EM05 Ultra Element Module Set owners will be able to play original N64 game cartridges on their Polymega systems region free, using either OEM controllers or the included Polymega Ultra Retro Controller, a new collaboration between Playmaji and Retro-Bit Gaming based on their popular Wireless Tribute64 pad. The EM05 Ultra Element Module Set also includes 4 controller ports on the front of the module, perfect for multiplayer-centric games.
VIDEO GAMES

